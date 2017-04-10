Contact Staff

The very informative Wikipedia tells us that the very tasty treat that we know as Jamaican Patty is a product of a mixture of some of the spices brought to the Caribbean island by African slaves and indentured Indian workers.

It’s described as “a pastry that contains various fillings and spices baked inside a flaky shell, often tinted golden yellow with an egg yolk mixture or turmeric. It is made like a turnover, but is more savory.”

On the streets of Montreal and other North American cities, it’s a delightful and convenient snack that sometimes turn into a full meal, not only for Jamaicans and other Caribbean people but for all who are drawn to this wonderfully seasoned and tasty treat.

Montreal is home to many patty outlets that offer a variety of different versions of the snack.

A new one opens in the Ville St. Pierre area on Easter weekend, and owners are inviting all patty-loving Montrealers to visit and sample what they have to offer. The place is called Caribe Patties.com The Real Thing and is located at 410 St. Jacques, not far from La Belle Province Restaurant and the Car Wash, in the area of the LaFleur Restaurant.

They say they have a variety of patties waiting: beef, chicken and vegetables. Come out and sample them… for free.