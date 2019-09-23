Two Year-Old Jordan

A foster home is being sought for Jordan, a two-year-old toddler with a good disposition. He is generally a happy, playful and sociable toddler who smiles a lot and is always excited to interact with children his age upon meeting them.

Jordan has a good daily routine; he eats well and sleeps through the night.

Born prematurely, Jordan lags in meeting his milestones in terms of speech and is on the waiting list for speech therapy services.

Jordan needs the care and attention of any two-year-old. He can be a little stubborn with occasional temper tantrums, but with patience, nurturance and clear structure he responds very well to consistency.

Jordan’s parent is not able to take care of him, he therefore needs a foster family that is able to provide him with the care and attention he needs.

The ideal family would be a two-parent Black family who can make a commitment to him for as long as he needs.

Six-months-old Lynn

A foster home is being sought for Lynn, a calm, cuddly and happy six months-old baby girl with a good disposition. She has a good daily routine: she eats well, naps during the day and only wakes up once during the night.

Developmentally, Lynn is meeting her milestones. However, she appears to have a little stiffness in her muscles and is on the waiting list to be assessed by an occupational therapist. All her vaccinations are up-to-date.

Lynn’s parent is not able to take care of her, thus she needs a family who can make the commitment to her for as long as she needs. The ideal family would be a two-parent Black/Inuit or Indigenous who will be open to supervised visits from her mother.

For more information about these children, please call Batshaw Youth and Family Centres at 514-932-7167, local 1139.