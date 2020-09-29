Contact Staff

Former Montrealer Sekou Alleyne, has climbed closer to the top of the career ladder at Trinidad and Tobago’s flagship investment promotion agency (IPA), InvesTT. He was recently named president of the state-owned organization, which is tasked with the mandate of boosting local and foreign investment into the country’s economy.

Alleyne, a strategic business development professional, who earned an MBA at the University of Toronto’s Rotman School of Business, has been with InvesTT from its inception in 2012 and moved easily through the ranks serving as manager of Investor Sourcing and as vice-president of Investments.

According to the agency’s website, Alleyne was “responsible for leading a vibrant team in the targeting of foreign investors seeking to establish operations in Trinidad and Tobago.”

It went on to say that as president, he will continue to steer the agency “on an aggressive path to increasing local and foreign direct investment in targeted growth sectors including business process outsourcing, offshore transshipment, logistics and energy intensive manufacturing.”

Attached to the ministry of Industry and Trade, InvesTT has been instituted by the government of T&T to “attract, facilitate, and retain” investments into non-energy sectors in an effort to diversify the country’s economy, which leans heavily on petroleum and petrochemicals.

Montreal born Alleyne, son of Wilma of the Council of Black Aging Community, brother of Akil, transportation columnist/reporter at CBC Radio 88.5 FM, was himself a well-integrated child of our community, attending Wagar High School and Dawson College before earning his Bachelor of Commerce degree at Concordia University in 2000.

Underground music fans will remember him as one of the front-men of the rap group ‘Autobotz/Botz Dynasty’ back in the 1990s.

Looking forward to taking InvessTT into the future, Alleyne who was intimately involved in setting up T&T’s first international call centre, iQor, which is located at the Tamana Intech Park in north-eastern Trinidad, remains highly motivated to engage in “sector growth activities including interaction with existing participants, site selector consultant engagement as well as investor awareness, outreach and facilitation.”

Montreal congratulates Sekou Alleyne.