Athaliah Samuel Trinidad & Tobago’s representative at Miss World 2012 will be here as one of the headliners at Montreal Caribbean Fashion Week 2017.

Samuel, who carried the country’s banner at the competition in Mongolia, China, has since launched her own successful business back in T&T and is also a respected columnist at the Newsday newspaper.

She will here showing off her line of swimsuits called Afrodesiack at the much anticipated fashion extravaganza coming on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.

Organizers say, she will be bringing the T&T’s heat to Montreal and invite fashion-lovers to be there to share in the sizzle.

