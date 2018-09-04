Fimba, Blacksand and a lineup of Montreal deejays also at end-of-summer mega fete

Contact Staff

In Montreal, soca fans love Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper.

For good reasons. He is one of his generation’s most exciting performers and has the titles and credentials to show: ten times Power Soca Monarch champion.

His mega hit this year for Vincy Mas, Amen, easily won him the title for the second year running.

Nothing new for the prolific performer who in 2014 scored a trifecta, with two super hits, Unruly and Rum Meeting, earned him the Ragga Monarch, Soca Monarch and Road March titles.

Among his other mega hits are Anaconda, Bwa Bande and Discipline Yourself.

On September 8, Fireman will be in Montreal for the massive Climax fete at 875 Pacifique Avenue and will hit the stage with Fimba, the man who edged him out of the Ragga Soca and Road March titles this year, with his big hit Mind Your Funky Business.

Also on the show is SVG’s legendary band Blacksand Forever and Montreal’s Lexticiie, together with DJs D’Professor, Team Green, Calm, 20-20, Kush, and Energy Squad.

Info: 514-562-3075 and 514-883-2035.