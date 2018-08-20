Here on Sept. 8.

At the recent Toronto Caribana celebrations, revelers couldn’t get enough of Fimba.

The New York-based Vincentian soca star’s mega hit, Funky Business, had them jumping up and down the Lakeshore just as it did in the Vincy Mas in St. Vincent and The Grenadines.

The song earned Fimber “Fimba” Jardine his first Ragga Soca Monarch and Road March titles.

It’s been a long road to the big times for Fimba who first hit the stage in the 1980s as a junior calypsonian when he was a primary school student. Since then he has been to SVG’s Soca Monarch finals four times with some big hits including ‘Me Nah Eat’ and ‘Steel Bottom’.

Fimba will be in Montreal on September 8, at 855 Pacifique Avenue, together with two of SVGs legendary acts, Fireman Hooper and Black Sand band.

Info.: 514-562-3075, 514-883-2035.