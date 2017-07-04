Conact Staff

The 31st edition of the Festival International Nuits D’Afrique is back.

Running from July 11 to 23, the two-week long presentation and celebration of music from across the African Diaspora will take over, just as the Montreal International Jazz Festival closes out.

Once again, a plethora of artists from places such as Mali, France, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Brazil, Tunisia, Cameroon, Madagascar, Senegal, and even some local favourites will be showcasing their talents.

Festival International Nuits d’Afrique will feature spokespersons, Brazilian artist Bia, alongside local journalist, Herby Moreau, and over 700 artists representing 34 countries. Hundreds of thousands of festival-goers will come together to witness one of the world’s greatest musical gatherings right here in Montreal. As usual, the 13-day event will feature indoor and outdoor shows at various venues, including 6 days of free activities and concerts for people of all ages.

Bia believes that what continues to set this festival above the rest, is its ability to be “an explosion of colour and flavour in sound, all marked by African roots, each one different… all of them unifying.” Herby Moreau is also excited to bring his experience and appreciation for Nuits d’Afrique to the festival stage.

The Indoor Program will feature a special event, “8 Series Connected to World Cultures” and will kick off with a dynamic performance by Amadou et Mariam. With a career spanning over 40 years, this duo is a master of Afro-disco beats. Audiences should also be excited to witness a once in a lifetime tribute to Frank Sinatra by France’s own Ben l’Oncle Soul, while electro crowds will enjoy a performance by Tunisian electro artist, Emel Mathlouthi. Also hitting the festival stage is Delgres, Ziskakan, InCrescendo, Lasso and Sini Kan, and Jesse Royal.

The Nuits d’Afrique Outdoor Program will feature six days of free activities and concerts from July 18 to 23, for the entire family. Taking place on the Parterre of the Quartier des Spectacles, these events will be a true melting pot, featuring a wealth of musical genres and cultures, offering concerts, participatory workshops, trendy DJ sets and activities as the perfect backdrop for days of family fun. Performances will feature Las Cafeteras, Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, Mbongwana Star, Admiral T, Sidi Wacho and Tribu Baharu.

Bring the family down and be a part of the music, food, drinks, boutiques and cultural fun, showcasing the beauty of the African diaspora and all it represents. Find further festival details at: festivalnuitsdafrique.com.