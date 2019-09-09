Rosie Awori

Canada’s Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Jean Yves Duclos, was at the Mandela Centre of the Cote Des Neiges Black Community Association on August 27.

He was there to announce that the government will provide $25 million spread over the next five years to Black communities across Canada.

Flanked by a group of officials representing organizations that serve the Black community, the minister outlined his government’s objective behind the money, stating that a large amount of the funding will go towards community organizations across the country that work with marginalized youth.

“This initiative is another very good example of how we can work together and how we can draw on the government of Canada’s support to improve the quality of life for all Canadians by helping to foster the full and equal participation of all Canadians,” the minister stated.

“Because for economic, social, cultural and political reasons we need everyone to participate in Canada. It’s not only a privilege it’s also an obligation. If we participate fully then we are going to build a better country,” Duclos said.

The initiative comes after the government announced that it was officially recognizing the International Decade for People of African Descent (2015–2024).

Anthony Housefather, MP for Mont Royal, was also in attendance, and underscored that Montreal’s Black community is “amazing and diverse and has precise needs that should be specifically catered to.”

Among the groups present were The Cote Des Neiges Black Community Association, The Jamaica Association, and Tyndale St. Georges.