Anita Majumbar’s BOYS WITH CARS

Contact Staff

For its first major production of the season, Geordie Productions brings to Montrealers a powerful play described as its “boldest to date,” exploring themes of female empowerment, male privilege and rape culture.

The play, “Boys With Cars”, was written, choreographed and performed by Anita Majumdar the daughter of Bengali immigrants from India, who grew up in Port Moody, B.C.

It tells the story of teens in a small-town high school through the persona of two diametrically opposed female characters, and according to the playwright “is weaved with traditional lndian, Bollywood and Hip Hop dancing.”

It is described as a coming-of-age piece with “tremendous comic flourish and potent dances, that is at once bold and innovative while being wildly funny and engaging.”

Anita, a graduate of the National Theatre School of Canada has earned the Governor General’s Protégé prize in playwriting and won a Dora Mavor Moore award for “Boys With Cars.”

She is quoted as saying: “I write stories like these because I’m tired of seeing young men and women fear the word “feminism” like it’s the new f-word.”

She also stated that the play is relevant today, at a time when “young women face challenging issues everyday while tackling the cultural dynamics in Canada.”

Boys with Cars by Anita Majumdar

PERFORMANCES: November 24 – December 2.

Opening Night: November 24 at 7pm; Saturdays at 2pm; Thursday at 7pm.

ASL INTERPRETED PERFORMANCE AND TALK BACK – hosted by CTV’s Christine Long: November 25 at 2pm.

VENUE: Le Monument National’s Studio Hydro-Québec, 1182 Boul. St-Laurent, Montreal.

TICKETS: $13.50 children; $15.00 teens; $17.50 students/seniors; $19.50 adults; prices subject to taxes. Group rate (10 or more): 20% off

AGE RECOMMENDATION: Teenagers 13 and up & adults of all ages. 75 minutes plus a 15-minute post-show talkback.

BOX OFFICE and INFORMATION: (514) 845-9810 or www.geordie.ca

PRODUCTION NOTE: Content advisory: explicit language (swearing and sex terminology).