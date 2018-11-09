Contact STAFF

Six Montrealers of diverse experiences will explore issues surrounding migration, community and rootedness in what is expected to be a lively and informative roundtable discussion at the UNIA Hall on November 16, from 7 pm to 9:30 pm.

The event is hosted by Logos Readings and will include contributions with the assistance of Quebec Arts Council.

• Leila Marshy: novelist and founder of the Friends of Hutchison Street, an organisation that promotes dialogue between Hasidic and non-Hasidic neighbours.

• David Austin: professor at John Abbott College, and author/editor of several books that focus on literary and political issues.

• Gloria Macher: international Award Winner of Latin-American fiction and author of five books.

• Dimani Mathieu Cassendo: creator of comic strips that challenge all forms of bigotry.

• Egbert Gaye: print and radio journalist, founder and publisher of Montreal Community Contact

• H. Nigel Thomas: author and co-cordinator of Lectures Logos Readings.

Admission is free and refreshments will be served. Info: 450-465-5209/ thomasnigelh@gmail.com