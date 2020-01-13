Soca lovers, are you ready to embrace what this new decade has to offer?

Let me first and foremost wish all the Community Contact readers and Soca lovers a Happy and prosperous New Year. 2020 is a new decade and we gotta make it count. That’s why I’m expecting to see drastic improvements in Montreal Soca scene.

I believe 2020 is definitely the year for changes, hence the reason one must be the change that they wish to see in the world.

That being said I promise myself to put in more work towards the nightlife in our Caribbean community. I think it’s time for promoters to step up and do more Soca-oriented events in our Community and that’s why Production Sounds’ team has chosen to introduce a new event to become your official New Year starter, titled “BLACK ICE.”



Montreal on January 18th. This event will feature Montreal top DJs as well as International Stephen who is bringing his birthday tour to Montreal for the first time.

International Stephen, born in Trinidad and Tobago WI, has won and shared countless awards, such as the Annual Atlanta Soca DJ Rama Competition three years in a row (2003, 2004, &2005). Best DJ on the Road in Houston Caribfest for three years (2003, 2004, and 2006. He has also won 2009, 2010 and 2015 International DJ of the Year, through his outstanding voter support at the International Soca Awards.

He won/Shared Best Dj on the Road at one of the world’s most popular carnivals, “Miami Broward Carnival” 2004 with DJ Maestro and Most Recent 2014 with Dj Eternal Vibes & Giselle The Wassi One.

His biggest achievement so far is accompanying Bunji Garlin on his history-making appearance on BET’s 106 & Park Show in May 2014. He was also the official tour DJ for the king of Soca, MACHEL MONTANO.

Black Ice, on Saturday 18th January, is International Stephen’s second stop on his 2020 Birthday tour title “LOVE 3.”

Follow him on Instragram @Internationstephen.

So again Happy New Year Soca Lovers. Here’s how the next four months look for Production Sounds team.

Month of January

18th – Black Ice

Trinidad Carnival

14th – Welcome Back Fete

28th – Desire Carnival Band Launch

11th – Henny Thing Possible

18th – Production Sounds Birthday event

25th – Wet Dreams / 1st Soca Artist for 2020

Never get too comfortable in your current situation, in order to

evolve it will require continuously changing and growing to become the

best version of YOU and all YOUR potential.

