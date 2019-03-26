Emile Spence has assumed leadership of JN Bank’s Canada Representative Office in Toronto.

Mr Spence’s appointment became effective on Wednesday, February 20. He previously worked with the former Jamaica National Building Society (JNBS) for more than 30 years in several senior capacities, ranging from branch manager, senior marketing executive, to the general manager of JN Money Services.

The new representative officer also served as JN Group executive for New Business, Development and Research, conceptualising and implementing products and services, at the corporate and commercial levels.

Mr Spence advised that during his interim capacity at the JN Bank Canada Representative Office, he will be working to build stronger relations with members of the Jamaican Diaspora and to empower members of the community to make sound financial decisions, as they strive to build their wealth.

“The JN Bank’s mandate continues to be to provide products and services, which empower and instill confidence in the lives of our members. We will, therefore, continue to facilitate the financing of mortgage solutions, as a key component for economic growth,” he stated.

Curtis Martin, managing director, JN Bank, said the company welcomes Mr Spence in his new capacity and is confident that his experience, knowledge of JN operations and marketing skills, will bring great value to the JN Bank Canada Representative Office.

“Mr Spence’s breadth of experience and track record perfectly suit our needs, as we continue our growth as a diverse financial group with businesses in savings, mortgages, wealth management, pension fund management and money transfer services,” he explained.

“Mr Spence’s knowledge of local and overseas financial markets places him in a unique position to capitalise on cutting-edge technologies and products to enhance JN Bank’s Canadian initiatives,” added Mr Martin.

He said under Mr Spence’s leadership, Jamaica National achieved significant growth in its overseas portfolio, particularly in the establishment of JNBS locations in the United Kingdom, the United States of America and Canada, and the expansion of its remittance service, JN International Money Transfer.

A graduate in Economics from The University of the West Indies, Mr Spence is an avid sportsman. He is currently Vice President of The Kingston Cricket Club; a Director of the Institute of Sports; Director of Sabina Park Holdings Ltd; Chairman of the Board Of Trustees for Institute of Sports Pension Plan: Member of the Board of Trustees of the NHF Pension Fund; Member of the JSIF Projects Committee; and Immediate Past President of the Colbeck Water Users Association (a Specially Authorised Farmers Co-op).

He is also former Director of the National insurance Fund; Nutrition Products Ltd; National Irrigation Commission; Sports Development Foundation; Factories Corporation; El Greco Resorts Ltd; Beaches Resorts Ltd and the Jamaica Mortgage Bank.

Mr Martin also thanked former chief representative officer, Jerrold Johnson, for his service to The Jamaica National Group and wished him every success in his future endeavours.

The JN Canada Office serves more than 20,000 JN members, who maintain savings with JN Bank in Jamaica.