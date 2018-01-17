The show promises to be INTRIGUING AND EXCITING

Contact Staff

world loves a good intergenerational story and it does not hurt that this one is about two master pianists.

Eddie Bullen migrated to Canada from Grenada in the 1980’s, performed with artists like Deborah Cox and Byron Lee and is a prolific producer. His son, Quincy, is himself a renowned musician and actor. Come Saturday, February 3, Montrealers will be treated to a once in a lifetime performance by the father and son duo as they explore legacy, tutelage, and musical inspirations from classical to reggae in show themed Dueling Pianos.

This two hour intriguing and exciting performance called “Father and Son Dueling Pianos,” at the Oscar Peterson Concert Hall, 7141 Sherbrooke St. West, will kick off Montreal’s “Black History Month”.

The show is billed as an event for the entire family! Come and enjoy the music and story of a father and son’s journey to keep the family tradition of musical excellence alive.

This event sponsored by TD Bank and produced by Thunder Dome Sounds Tickets available on line at www.ticketgateway.com/eddiebullen or at: Caribbean Curry House -6892 Victoria Avenue, 514- 733-0828, Mango Bay Restaurant , 1236 rue Mackay, Montreal, QC, H3G 2H4 (514) 875-7082, Princessa Beauty Supplies, 1669 Dollard Ave, Lasalle, QC, Canada, (514) 595-4894, Caribbean Paradise Restaurant, 8080 Newman, Lasalle, PQ (514) 363-8080, Marche Colonnade, 4850 rue René-Émard, Pierrefonds, Qc (514) 624-7689. Info: (514)620-6612.