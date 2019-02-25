

We were meant to thrive, not just survive.

To thrive means to develop, to grow, to prosper and to flourish.

So what steps are you taking to begin your journey from survival mode to thriving?

I know what you’re thinking… “I’m just trying to get by…” “You don’t know what I’m going through, or the challenges that I’m facing.”

Yes, I know… there are periods in our lives when we have to go into survival mode, just to survive. I understand that, but the key is making the decision to NOT stay in survival mode permanently.

Life can be hard, but it doesn’t mean that your past struggles have to equal your future identity.

Take some time to reflect on your life and the changes that you’d like to make; then start with small intentional steps.

Remember:

Sometimes the smallest steps in the right direction end up making the biggest changes in your life.

Reflection will help you to see what has worked for you and what hasn’t worked for you in the past.

Reflection helps you to see what needs to change so that you can begin to create your own personal action plan.

Change isn’t always easy and you may experience fear during the process, but change is possible. You’ll have to take action even if you’re scared.

A decision to thrive and grow instead of staying stuck and stagnant can change the direction of your life.

Thriving requires self-care; it takes a conscious decision to thrive and a mindset adjustment may be in order. Thriving also requires hope; hope that things can really change.

Transitioning from surviving to thriving doesn’t happen overnight, but if you stay consistent you will begin to see subtle positive changes in your life.

And always remember…

At any time, you’re just one decision away from a different life.

You were meant to thrive!

Blessings,

Bev

xo