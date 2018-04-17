New Album in Hand… ‘Bask in His Glory’

By Rosie Awori

From the moment she launched her first album, Ultimate Source, five years ago, Donette Thompson-Hall’s star has been on the rise on both the national and international circuits.

The Toronto native, famously dubbed “rare diamond,” lives up to this title as a vibrant singer who ministers fully under the power of the anointing, allowing God to take full control.

Her voice carries power and a definite testament to intimacy with her heavenly father.

Since she arrived on the Gospel scene, she has found great success and received many awards, including being named “Female Artist of the Year for 2014” by the Canadian Caribbean Gospel Music Award. Many of her songs, such as Main Purpose, Ultimate Source, Leave me at the altar, and Samson, have consistently stayed in the Top Ten.

Over the years, Thompson-Hall has been performing regularly to appreciative audiences across North America, the Caribbean and around the world, and has been blessed with countless opportunities to lift her voice in song for various heads of state, including a former Prime Minister of Canada.

She was recently installed with the official title of Reverend as she expands her ministry, and was also inducted as an Ambassador for Compassion Canada as part of their “Releasing Children from Poverty in Jesus Name.”

On April 21, Montrealers are in for a musical and spiritual treat when she makes a stop to launch her latest album, ‘Bask in His Glory’, at a concert at Montreal Church of God Prophecy at 6:00 PM.

The event will offer Montrealers another opportunity to savor an exciting performance by host Montreal West Gospel Choir, who will be sharing the stage with Thompson Hall, one of Canada’s most inspiring Gospel voices.

For more information call 514-484-8271.