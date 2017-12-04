He will be at Lavish 2017

There are reasons why Dan Callender why has become a much sought-after disc jockey on the Montreal dance circuit, and they all hinge on his love of music and his consistently professional approach in delivering it to his audiences.

Call him DJ Serius.

It seems inevitable that Dj Serius would emerge as the top music man. He is having been nurtured into the business at an early age by his dad Handy Andy, a calypsonian and singer of worth; his older brother Don Smooth, a leading deejay and radio host, and his cousin, known simply as DJ Tuff, a well-respected sound technician and foundation deejay in the community.

So whether you’re taking him in at one of those weekend events around Montreal, or at a club, you know that you’re being mesmerized with the right mixture of music because DJ Serius has become a master manipulator of making people dance.

Whatever the music: RnB, Soca, Reggae, House or Hip Hop, he delivers it at the right time and in the right dosage, and is just as capable of offering up some Top 40, Latin, Afro Beats, funk, soul, disco, Kompas, Zouk, and more.

That’s just the way it is, because DJ Serius honed his skill playing at dances at his high school before joining the Renegades International Sound System about 10 years ago. He roved the club scene with them and on his own playing venues such as V Lounge, Nuvo, Bains Douches, 1234, Rosalie, Havana, Blizarts, Bourbon Street, Le Belmont, Encachette, Suite 701, Fitzroy, Thursdays and The Rialto.

Today, after extensive training at Vanier College where he studied Audio Recording Technology, DJ Serius has found his way as an audio professional and professional deejay.

By day his job might have him voicing and producing radio commercials or working on various recording projects, and by night he is making people dance or enjoy their favorite music.

In his spare time you can catch him on one of those university radio stations, CJLO 1690 or CKUT 90.3, where he co-hosts More Fyah and Soul Perspectives respectively.

In all that he does, DJ Serius will tell you that his real passion is standing behind that turntable and making people dance and enjoy the songs that they have come to love.

So, come December 31, New Year Eve 2017, he is preparing a musical place for those who wish to be properly entertained. And as the old radio man used to say in T&T, DJ Serius will be serving up those musical morsels to mesmerize the minds of the masses at the Lavish NYE 2017 at the Caribbean Paradise Lounge, 8080 Newman Blvd in LaSalle where, in addition to the music, organizers Todd Smith and Brenda Chambers will make sure you have a meal and all the party favors to lead you into 2018.

Rush and get those tickets. Info. 514-363-8080. Brenda Chambers 514-250-8678; Todd Smith 514-663-7689.