Panel discussion at the Phi Centre on September 12

Desta Black Youth Network wants to assist young members of the community build a more fulfilling future with a series of panel discussions centred on “Black empowerment, ownership and development.”

The event themed DestaBx (Desta Black Experience) will take place on Saturday September 12, at the Phi Center 407 Rue Saint-Pierre in Old Montreal.

And will feature a panel of well-known Montrealers including Martine St-Victor (Milagro Public Relations, The KANPE Foundation), Ricardo “Rickey D” Daley (Rickey D Events) and Erich Preach (Aba & Preach). Nantali Indongo, broadcaster at CBC Radio One (88.5 FM) will serve as moderator.

According to a statement from the Little Burgundy-based organization that committed to assisting Black youth aged reach their educational, employability, and entrepreneurial goals, the aim of the discussions is “to contribute a valuable addition to the ongoing discussion and inspire networking, support and collaboration among members of the community.”

The days event will host a limited audience of 40, while simultaneously being streamed on Facebook live and in addition to the panel discussion will feature a networking session as well as music and refreshments.

It gets underway from 2-4PM with the panel discussion and an informal discussion and networking session from 4-6PM. Organizers say mandatory masks and social distancing in full effect at this free event.

Info at www.destabyn.org or 514-664-5042