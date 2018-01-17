You’ll Never Be The Same Or Will You?

A new year is underway and it’s so important to recognize that if you don’t want your new year to be the same as your last, you will have to decide to make different choices and then take the necessary (action) steps to do something different, so that change can occur.

It is not about making another New Year’s resolution on New Year’s Eve; it’s about making better choices 365 days a year.

Let me re-emphasize that… It’s not a resolution, it’s about making choices that will move you closer to your desired goal and doing the work to get you there.

There are so many ways that you can make subtle changes in your life.

Sometimes I like to choose a word, just one word to guide me throughout the year

Words like:

Joy

Peace

Forgive

Focus

Productivity

Patience

Consistency

Whatever word you choose, weave it somehow into your daily routine to make it part of your everyday life.

Setting goals is an imperative part of your success.

Wishing for change seldom brings about any permanent changes, but making a decision, creating a plan of action and then implementing your plan will set you on your journey towards change.

You have to be willing to make the necessary changes.

You have to find a way to document your progress, so that you can see if you are moving in the right direction.

You will have to be intentional.

You have to admit to yourself that you don’t know everything about everything, in other words you have to be teachable and ask for help when you need it.

You must learn from your mistakes and not just throw in the towel when things don’t work out immediately.

And you have to keep moving after any perceived failures.

Failure is a part of growth and it’s a part of the change process.

And a positive attitude in general goes a long way!

So, the point of all of this is to say that you have the power to change your life.

You may not have control over every circumstance in your life, but take some time to think about ALL of the things that you have control over; those are the things that you can work on.

Decide to be the best you that you can be in 2018.

Don’t just make a resolution; you have to make a decision.

A decision to change!

Happy and Blessed New Year 2018!

Embrace it with great expectation!

Love and blessings,

Bev

Beverley is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Professional Counselor, Board Certified Life and Grief Coach, and founder of Mourningtalk and Grief and Life. https://www.instagram.com/grienfandlife