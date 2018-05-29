Stronger together

By Rosie Awori

A group of concerned citizens lead by Haden Howard, united by their Caribbean roots, will be staging a benefit concert to raise funds for the islands that were devastated by the 2017.

The hurricane season in 2017 was brutal for a large number of Caribbean nations and territories, including Anguilla, Barbuda, Dominica, the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Irma was the strongest Atlantic basin hurricane ever recorded; its winds annihilated the island of Barbuda, damaging 95% of the buildings, while Maria killed almost 25 people when it pummeled the island of Dominica. Even the Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerritt, lost his home.

Almost a year later many of those Caribbean countries still lie in devastation. The two million inhabitants of Puerto Rico remain in darkness as the storm destroyed many power lines.

Even as these countries try to pick up the pieces, it is evident that aggressive action has not yet been taken to try and mitigate the after-effects of the hurricane. And now meteorologists have predicted that the 2019 hurricane season will be very active.

In light of this, Montrealer Haden Howard has rallied together a group of like-minded artists to come and use their gift of music to raise money to go towards helping these countries.

Dubbed the “Stronger together benefit concert,” the event will feature Ms Cheryl Thornhill, Mr. Angelito Suarez, Fr. Mutumbo et groupe, Ms. Valerie Phillips, Haden Thornhill Howard. With special performances from celebrated saxophonist, Mr. Dexter Johnston and steelpan player, Mr. James Andrews.

The benefit concert will be held on Friday, June 1st, 2018 at the St. Laurent United Pentecostal Church, 1375 Poirier Street, Ville St. Laurent. Starting at 7:30pm. Tickets are $10.0 and the proceeds from this event will go towards the hurricane relief in the affected areas. All are invited to come and show their support for this noble cause.

Info Camille Boyd 514-267-9468; Vilma Blades 514-336-2891 and Haden Thornhill Howard 514-601-5768.