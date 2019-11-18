Fund raising “baby shower” on Friday Nov. 22

Rosie Awori

In the spirit of togetherness, several individuals and community groups are getting together to extend a hand to a family here, a refugees from the hurricane-stricken island of the Bahamas.

The Carey Family–husband Howard, his eight-month pregnant wife Sonovia and their five children–was forced to abandon their home in the Grand Bahama after Hurricane Dorian devastated the island in September. They lost everything they owned and some of their relatives were killed.

Their story of survival was first published by the CONTACT two weeks ago and since then many members of the community have extended a helping hand.

They ended up in Montreal with literally the clothes on their backs and ended up seeking refuge at the home of a big-hearted Montrealer.

To assist them out o their predicament, Playmass Montreal Cultural Association, Judy Ushering and Montreal Community Contact will be hosting a baby shower for the family who is expecting their 6th child in December.

According to the latest news the family has been granted refugee status and were relocated to a government center.

However, Sonovia Carey will be getting ready to have her sixth child this December and these groups have come together to host a baby shower for her.

An African proverb reads, “A single stick may smoke, but it will not burn.” It underscores the value and need for people to come together in order to fulfill a cause; the baby shower is an opportunity for the community to gather and lend a hand to the Carey’s and make their transition slightly easier.

On Friday, November 22, organizers are hoping that well-wishers will come together and bring items that will help the family as they welcome their new baby. The event will be held at Church of God of Prophecy – 5255 De Sorel (Opposite De La Savanne Metro) from 7:30 PM.

For more information on items and how to donate: 514-249-6432, 514-620-8404. Donations in kind are being accepted at Montreal Community Contact Newspaper 514-489-4540.