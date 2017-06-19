Brass in the Party Carnival Nite

There was a time when brass was king in the party. Those days are coming back with T&T’s top band Brass 2 the World, coming to Montreal. The event is We Jamming Still taking place at CEGEP Andre-Laurendeau, 1111 rue La Pierre, La Salle on July 8, and will also feature Denise Belfon, out of Trinidad and Tobago and Lavaman (out of Grenada). MC is Howard “STRECH” Carr, CKUT 90.3 FM

MUSIC SUPPLIED BY DJ 20-20, DJ610, Mr. Hits, DJ Nicolas ADM $45 More at the Door.

Antigua FATHERS DAY

The Antigua and Barbuda Association of Montreal invites you to their Fathers Day breakfast on Saturday, June 17 from 9am to 12pm. Mr. Lowell Phillip will be honoured. The event will be held at St. Phillip’s Anglican Church, 3400 Avenue Connaught. (Bus #105 (Vendome metro)/123 from LaSalle). Tickets: Adults $15, Children $7.

J’ca Assoc. Father’s Day Brunch

Everyone is welcome at the JASC Father’s Day brunch. Along with nice food to partake of, there will a special guest speaker, Alvin Powell, providing some food for thought. There will also be entertainment/music by DJ Lenky. On Sunday, June 18th beginning at 2:30pm. Tickets: members $15, non-members $20. At the Jamaica Association, 4065 Jean Talon, W. 514-737-8229.

Guyana Assocs to Voyageur Park

Guyana Ottawa and Montreal Cultural associations

invite you to their joint Annual Family Picnic on Saturday July 22

at Voyageur Provincial Park. Bus transportation available (3 pick -up points)

Come and enjoy a day filled with fun, games and activities. Book early to avoid disappointment. Call: (514) 365-1198 (450) 445-0747 (450) 926-1797

Hola todos Let’s Go to Cuba

Hilltoppers is inviting you to join us as we take a weeklong, all-inclusive jaunt to Varadero, Cuba. We leave on October 4th and return October 11th.

Air, hotel, meals, drinks, transfers between airport and hotel in Varadero (return), a week of fun and frolic with good friends and loving family will be awaiting you. One low round trip fare of $985 (taxes included) is all you pay. A non-refundable deposit of $150 is due now, the balance by August 4.

More info at 514-660-7865.

MONT TREMBLANT with Cornucopia

On Saturday, July 15th, the Cornucopia Association of Canada Inc. invites you to take part in their Family Bus Ride to Mont Tremblant. Attractions include the Jazz Festival and Casino. This is a rain or shine event. Tickets are non-refundable.

Departing from Newman Plaza (Maxi in LaSalle) @ 8am sharp, Van Horne Shopping Center @ 8:30am sharp. Info at https://cornucopiamtl.wixsite.com/cornucopiacanada

West Can at Folklarama in Nepean

3’s Company invites Montrealers to experience West Can Folk Performing Company at Folklarama 2017 on Sunday July 2. The event is a kaleidoscope of Trinidad & Tobago Culture. Also Nepean Panharmonic Steel Orch.

Guest artistes Suzan Lavertu: Artistic Director, Cultural Arts Studio, School of Afro Caribbean Dance

Dance music by David SuperSound following the performance

At the Ukrainian Banquet Hall 1000 Byron Ave, Ottawa ON.

Doors open at 4pm Show time 5pm

Information: 613-899-0493/ 613-834-4282/ 613-834-1718