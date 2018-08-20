If healthy living is a personal objective, then here’s something of interest to the community.

On Saturday, September 22, the community is invited to the Jamaica Association of Montreal on Jean Talon to an enlightening and informative event focusing on health and well-being.

The day-long event will include displays and samples of a range of all-natural products and services as well as presentations by professionals on diet, physical fitness, mental health and financial well-being.

Amassi Small, a local and well-recognized herbalist and certified naturopath will be on hand to assist participants in exploring the benefits of a variety of fresh fruit juices, herbal remedies and organic food as well as various ‘all natural’ supplements geared toward healthy skin and hair.

Amassi is also a certified yoga and meditation instructor and will be one of the speakers at the summit, and will be schooling the community on the benefits of herbs, vitamins, minerals and a regular yoga practice to help minimize the risk of, or eliminate, high blood pressure, hot flashes, diabetes, anxiety and depression.

His partner Rodney, a naturalist, vegan and successful entrepreneur, will also be sharing his knowledge and wisdom on the path to building healthy lives.

Also on hand will be Audley Coley, a mental health coach and fitness motivator, who will give a testimonial about his mental health journey and what he does to care for and maintain his health.

Daisy Alcindor, financial literacy counselor from Maison D’Haiti will assist participants in building and taking care of their financial health. She will share important tips and tools people can utilize to stay on top of one’s personal finances and be less stressed.

Well-known local reggae artist King Shadrock, who is also a community worker at Table 0-5 Cavendish in N.D.G, where he helps fathers become more involved in parenting. He will talk about his experiences in this new role, shedding light on some of the barriers and challenges some fathers face.

Daycare services will be provided, but those interested must call and reserve a spot because space is limited.

The, AU-Futur Project at the Jamaica Association of Montreal will be organizing the event. For more information all Susan at 438-499-8229 or aufuturprogram@gmail.com