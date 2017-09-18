Nadia Presents Empire Season 3:

Keep it Classy

On Saturday, Sept 23, Montrealers will be styling at V Lounge as the fashionistas come out to celebrate Empire Season 3. They’ll be keeping it classy.

Among those who will be profiling are Nadia, TooCute, Pavie, Blinkadillac, Lexticiie, Shortii Selloff.

The best sound systems will at play: Platinum Sounds, Nemesis Sound, DJ Flash, DJ Kush, Jackpot Jugglers, Mawga K and Serious Savage & AK

Be the 3rd time in Montreal. Come out and support this annual event. Crazy bottle specials. Contact Nadia at 438-924-0260, Lexticiie 438-920-8524.

At V Lounge 662 90th Ave, LaSalle. www.montrealmovements.com

B’DOS HOUSE Breakfast Sept 16

Barbados House invites all Montrealers to a special Bajan Canadian Breakfast on Saturday, September 16th At St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1650 rue Decelles, Ville Saint Laurent from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. It’s $12 for adults, $8 children (12 years and under).

WIBCA Banquet on Sept. 23

The invitation goes out to all to WIBCA’s 35th Anniversary Banquet on Saturday, September 23, at the Pierrefonds Cultural Center, 13850 Gouin Blvd. W, in Pierrefonds. From 6p.m. to 1a.m. There will be live entertainment with the sensational vocalist Mireille Philosca and trumpeter Dexter Johnston. DJ Thomas will be on the scene also. Tickets at WIBCA office 514-683-3925, 514-620-7106, 514-581-2036, 514-586-9810 wibca@bellnet.ca.

Grenada’s NDC in Montreal

The National Democratic Congress Group (Toronto) invites Grenadians and friends to an evening with the Party Leader of the NDC, Sen. The Hon. V. Nazim Burke on Saturday, September 23rd at 7:30 p.m. to 11p.m. It’s an opportunity to learn about their vision for Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique for the period of 2017-2030. Venue to be announced. A cash donation for the party will be accepted. For more details contact Robert: 647-859-4142, Lennox: 437-997-1811, Martin: 647-261-1461.

March 8 Media Ent. Presents One Shalt Not Movie Screening

This event goes down on Saturday, September 16th at 5934 St. Hubert Street (Lounge Urbain). Doors open at 6:30 pm, movie screening at 7:15 p.m.

Q&A, drinks, food, music, etc. after film. $15 tickets include one drink. $10 entry for film only.

King David Lodge Breakfast

King David Lodge #3011invites Montrealers to their Caribbean Canadian Breakfast, Saturday, October 7th, 9.30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Cost: $12, Adults, Children 12 years & under $8. At St. Mark’s Anglican Church, 1650 rue Decelles, Ville Saint Laurent.