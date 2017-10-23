Calling Montrealers to help

LEAP Relief Concert on Nov. 3

Officers and members of L.E.A.P are inviting Montrealers to their Hurricane Relief Concert on Friday, November 3 at 6767 Cote-Des-Neiges, 7pm.

It promises to be an evening of non-stop fun and excitement and entertainment galore all for a very worthy cause.

There will be snacks on sale and a goodwill offering will be collected with all proceeds going to the Hurricane ravaged victims in Dominica and Barbuda. For info call Esther at 514-952-2741.

Antigua and Barbuda celebrate amid the catastrophe

This year’s celebration of the 36th anniversary of independence of Antigua & Barbuda promises to be a special one as members of the Montreal association calls on their fellow Montrealers to assist in the relief efforts at home after the destruction of Barbuda by Hurricane Irma.

This year, organizers are expecting a massive turn out for their annual Banquet on Saturday, November 18,

at Buffet Il Gabbiano, 1550Rue Lapierre, in LaSalle.

The event will provide support for the Barbuda Relief and Recovery fund and contribute to the Sickle Cell Association of Montreal and the Diabetes Foundation. Another feature will be the Presentation of The Ada Moore Bursary. Tickets at:( 514) 489-2864/(514) 233 8067/(514) 233-3589.

BTW’s Mountaintop at Segal Centre

The Black Theatre Workshop (BTW) presentation of the Olivier Award-winning “The Mountaintop” continues until October 29 at the Segal Centre.

The play by acclaimed playwright Katori Hall is a reimagining of the last night of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s life.

It brings to the stage the recently married husband and wife duo Tristan D. Lalla and Letitia Brookes as Dr. King and Camae, the mysterious figure that enters his life.

Montaintop is directed by Ahdri Zhina Mandiela.

Mountaintop is written by Katori Hall from Memphis and a graduate of Columbia University. She became the first black woman in history to win the Lawrence Olivier Award for Best New Play in March 2010.

The play also boasts award-winning Set and Costume designer Eo Sharp and 4-time META nominee David Perreault Ninacs on Lighting Design and META winner Rob Denton on Sound Design.

Montrealers are encouraged to catch this seminal presentation until Oct. -29 at the Segal Centre, 5170 Cote St. Catherine. Tickets at the segalcentre.org or 514 739-7944