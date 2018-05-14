Come enjoy String Band, Smoked Food, Drums and Dance

SPICE ISLAND MAROON AND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Staged mainly on the island of Carriacou, the Maroon Festival is a traditional cultural mainstay of the people of Grenada, Carriacou & Petit Martinique. The celebration draws visitors from across the Caribbean, features food in abundance together with endless songs, dance, and other cultural performances.

For the first time, Montreal will have a chance to witness the vibrant celebration on Saturday, June 9, 2 at Salon 911 Jean Talon, with performances by The Blaize Carriacou String Band, Big Drum Performances, Steelband music, and cultural performances from Carriacou, Grenada and Trinidad and Tobago.

The menu will include a variety of tasty smoked food with a flambo parade adding to the highlights of the evening.

Doors open at 5:00 P.M performances begin at 7p.m.

Non-food Vendors tables available for sale. $50. First come, first serve. Info: 514-620-6612.

Miss Montreal Carnival Queen on June 2

A bevy of beautiful Montreal young women are ready to take the stage at Le Manoir in NDG on June 2, to vie for the Miss Montreal Carnival Queen crown.

As usual, the girls will be showcasing their talent and costumes to capture the spirit of carnival for the much sought-after title.

Organizer Dawn McNichols-Ross says Montrealers are in for a treat with this year’s event.

Cocktail at 7. Show at 7:30 after party with DJ Nicholas and New Concept crew.

Info 514 951-3194

Mental Health Walk on May 29

On May 29, weather permitting, Caren Mello is organizing a Mental in support of Health Walk, which will start at ACCESS Riverside School, 163 Cleghorn in St. Lambert and end at St. Lambert International High School.

Mello is a psychiatric nurse and a health teacher at Access Riverside School and last year was one of 28 Quebecers who are among the 150 Canadians recognized by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) as a Difference Maker, as someone who “made a difference through research, philanthropy, advocacy, social change or inspiration” in changing the course of mental health.

Several guest speakers are scheduled to appear at the May 29th Walk all focusing on various topics dealing with mental health and there will also be ample refreshments available. Mello is asking those who wish to participate to wear green (in support of mental illness.) If it rains then it will be rescheduled for May 31st. . For more information write to Caren at: CMellow@rsb.qc.ca

Little Miss Tiara will be Crowned on May 20

Rosie Awori

Twelve young Montrealers aged 7 to 16 years will be gracing the stage on Sunday, 20th May, at 6767 Cote-Des-Neiges, for the Little Miss Tiara Beauty Pageant.

Among those showcasing their poise and talent will be Kaiyonni Renner, Aiyanah Richardson, Nefetari Aneksi-Bakel, Tamia Dubique, Mecca Carter, Lorena Netus, Kenisha Fisher, Nerisha King, Joanaye Christie Mitchell, Jenna Noel, Nyla Ferneau and Taneia Hinskson-Belone.

To woo the judges, participants will do an introductory walk as they present their respective flags. This will be followed by a talent show when the young queens will showcase their various talents ranging from singing, dancing, spoken word and other artistic performance. There will be an evening walk, followed by a question and answer segment.

Participants will be judged in several categories, including Miss Tiara, Miss Pre Teen and Miss Teen by a group of independent judges.

Contestants will also vie for the Miss Photogenic, The People’s Choice Award, Best Evening Walk and Best Talent catgories.

According to the competition organizer, Dawn McNichols’, the aim of the pageant is to give young girls a platform to show their individual talent(s) and also boost their self-esteem.

“I want them to learn how to build character and learn how to be graceful in winning and losing. Just like it is in the real world.”

For more information, call 514-951-3194.

Royal celebration on Victoria Weekend

Contact Staff

The hype of the royal wedding will continue long after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tie the knot and retire to their little palace somewhere.

Here in Montreal, Love Man Kent wants you to join in the festivities at the Montreal Royal Celebration Show and Dance on Sunday, May 20 (Victoria Weekend) at Caribbean Paradise Lounge in LaSalle, where he will have a royal line-up of performers.

“Many of us will take the time to enjoy the royal wedding, but here in Montreal we’ll get together at the Caribbean Paradise the day after for the celebration and we’ll have some of the best performers in Canada.”

Coming in from Toronto will be two calypso monarchs, Guney and Connector, both of whom will come with repertoires that is sure to have Montrealers dancing.

Connector is a reigning Canadian Calypso King while Guney is a former Monarch.

They will be joined on stage by Loveman Kent, a former Montreal monarch himself, together with Lenna Simon, an emerging queen of Caribbean Gospel in the city.

As well as legendary trumpeter Julian McIntosh and Bert Boldon, Berkley Music School trained pianist and pan-man extraordinaire.

Organizer Love Man Kent is also excited by a special appearance by Montreal music personality Mr. Hits who is expected to bring a majestic touch to the show as a deejay and a master of ceremonies.

Call 514-363-8080 for more information.

Go to Jamaica with Hilltoppers

Hilltoppers say to join them as they embark on a week of ‘fun and relaxation’ in the exhilarating Ocho Rios, Jamaica.

Trip leaves October 7 for seven nights. The price includes one low round trip all-inclusive fare of $1,495 per person (double occupancy). Non-refundable deposit of $200 is due by May 25.

Contact: Kello: (450) 638-5057, Rodney (438) 877-7062, Joel (514) 944-0618, Mike at (514) 364-1258, Junior (514) 660-7865, Adlai (514) 567-9427.

Sisters in song Concert

South African, township music and jazz in concert on May 26th 2018 at Oscar Peterson Concert Hall 7141 Rue Sherbrooke O starting 6:30 PM. Tickets are $35.

For more information: brownpapertickets.com

Red and Black Affair

Lady K proudly presents a red and black affair on father’s day weekend, June 16th At MCSO 7401 Newman Lasalle. It will be a night of great fun with music from James Bond and Nicklas (CKUT). Advance tickets $15 and at the door $20.

For more information: 434-827-5667, 514-364-5113

C.D.N Daycare Banquet May 26

The Centre de la Petite Enfance Cote Des Neiges Inc. invites all to their anniversary banquet and ball. It’s a celebration of 45 years of childcare service in Quebec. Special guests will include Cleopatra Marshall, Mireille Philosca, West Can Performers, Cece Walker, Pete Douglas and others. It happens on Saturday, May 26 at Schofield Hall, 90 Ave. Roosevelt, in TMR.

From 6 PM – 2 AM. Adults $80 (meal and drinks included). Children under 12: $35. Dance only $35. For more information: 514-733-1397; 514-620-5876.

Black Aging Community African American Tour

The Council for Black Aging Community of Montreal, Inc. is organizing a trip to Washington, DC. It’s our 30th anniversary tour, so join us for this historic event as we visit various sights in the U.S. Capital and increase your Black history knowledge in the process. We’ll visit multiple historic landmarks and sights, such as the Lincoln Memorial, Martin Luther King Memorial, African American Civil War Memorial, African, Smithsonian’s National Museum of African, and many other places and sights. The package includes 4 nights lodging, 4 Deluxe Continental Breakfasts, 2 Full course dinners and much more. Cost per person is $880 (Cdn) double occupancy; $1160 (Cdn) (single occupancy). A $100 deposit is required. Price valid until August 1. For more information, contact Antoinette at 514-935-4951.

M.C.S.O REMEDY

On Saturday, May 19, M.C.S.O and New Concept Crew will provide the REMEDY. Come out and find out what’s awaiting you. $15. That’s all. For mor information: 514-364-5113. MCSO 7401 Newman Blvd. LaSalle.

LITTLE MISS TIARA 2018

The little Miss Tiara 2018 talent show will be held on Sunday, May 20 at 6767 Cote Des Neiges from 4-9 PM. Come and see the young talents in action. Admission: $15. For more information contact Dawn: 514-951-3194.

CARIBEAN PROMOTIONS CARNIVAL QUEEN Caribbean Promotions presents the annual Miss Montreal Carnival Queen 2018. Saturday, June 2, at Le Manoir, 5319 Notre Dame De Grace. Cocktails begin at 7 – 7:45 PM, show time at 8 PM. Advance tickets $20 ($25 at the door) For more information contact Dawn, 514-951-3194

BTW DISCOVERY SERIES

Black Theatre Workshop presents its annual Discovery Series: QUIET, SHE’S THINKING, a staged reading of a play by Lydie Dubuisson. Monday, May 14, 7:30 PM. at MAI Café, 3680 Rue Jeanne Mance. Pay what you can for admission.

Cornucopia Banquet and Presentation

You are cordially invited to come and celebrate at the Cornucopia Association of Canada’s Gala Banquet and Scholarship Presentation on Saturday, August 25, at Casa Greque Banquet Hall, 7218 Blvd LaSalle. Our scholarships will be handed out to deserving students, and individuals who have devoted their time and effort to make a difference in our community are recognized. Cocktails will be served from 6PM-7PM and a sit down dinner from 7-8 PM. There will be entertainment, dancing and special guest speakers. Donation $80 per person.

Cornucopia Scholarship

[Cornucopia Association of Canada is pleased to inform students that our Scholarship Application Form is available. Please log on to: https://www.facebook.com/CornucopiaAssoc/ to download the form DEADLINE: July 10.

Cornucopia Bus Ride

The Cornucopia Association of Canada will host a family bus ride to Mont Tremblant on July 14th. The excursion will include access to the casino, walking, hiking and a visit to the amusement for the young children. Departure from Newman Plaza (in LaSalle) at 8 AM, and Van Horne Shopping Centre at 8:30 AM. Tickets: $50. For more information please call: 514-825-9771, 514-792-4775, 514-595-9143.

Cornucopia BBQ June 9

The Cornucopia Association of Canada is inviting you to its annual fundraising barbeque party. On Saturday June 9th, at UNIA Hall, 2741 Notre Dame West from 12 PM – 2 AM. Food will be served from 12:00 P.M to 8:00 P.M, come for either lunch or dinner. Music from DJ Nicholas and much more. Tickets: Adults $35, Teens (13-17) $25, Children (2 to 12 years-old) $15. For more information and tickets: 514-825-9771, 514-792-4775, 514-595-9143.

Oldies Dance 2018 ON JUNE 2ND

Come and relive the good old days at Le Manoir 5319 Avenue Notre-Dame de Grace as we present the Oldies Dance party with music from, DJ Nicholas and DJ Austin. On June 2nd from 9:00PM-3:00AM. We are offering, one free drink for each lady before 11PM, door prizes and much more fun. Admission $15.

CARIBBEAN VOICES PRE-FATHER’S DAY AFFAIR

All are invited to this one at St. Philips’ Anglican Church 7505 Sherbrooke St. West, (corner Connaught) on Saturday June 9, 10 AM – 1PM. enjoy a variety of delicious and healthy morning foods served with juices, tea, coffee and fresh fruits… Donation $20. Children 6 to 12 years, $5. For more Information. 514-368-7008, 514-334-2831; 514-463-1146. Buses #90, 105, 51, 162, 123.

Pioneer Women Tea Party June 29

The Caribbean pioneer women of Canada will be having their 29th annual tea party. And they would like your presence at this fun filled event on Sunday June 3rd 2018 at Centre Des Loisirs 1375 Grenet from 4:00 PM.

For more information: 5147445216 or 514 488-3716

WISDA Barbeque on July 1

West Island Seventh Day Adventist Church is inviting you to our deaconess fundraiser barbeque. We will be having vegetarian choices on the menu. Come and support this worthy cause on Sunday July 1ST 2018 starting, 10:00 A.M on 11 Bethune street Kirkland. Donations of $30.

For more information contact Pat Beckford: 514236-3127

