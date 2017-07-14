Summer Fever Hospital Edition

Dcarby Morris presents its Reggae Soca Fete: The Hospital Edition, Saturday, August 12, at MCSO, 7401 Newman Blvd. ville LaSalle. Come party with staff members from Montreal’s leading Hospitals, including the Maimonides, Jewish General Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Montreal General Hospital and the Glen for a night of non-stop Reggae, Soca, Calypso and Old School melodies. Dj James Bond and Dj Nicolas are guaranteed to keep you jamming long into the morning as they celebrate the birthdays of Morris Lee, Pamela Wilson and Claudia. Advance tickets will be available for $15. For more information, contact 438-939-4921 or 514-550-7384. Free parking will be available at the venue.

Cornucopia Association of Canada 2017 Scholarship Application

Cornucopia Association of Canada is still accepting applications for its 2017 Scholarships. The deadline has been extended to July 25, 2017. Receive application information by visiting their website: https://cornucopiamtl.wixsite.com/cornucopiacanada, or by calling 514-595-9143 or 438-764-5342.

The moment you have been waiting for: The Greatest Elegant

Affair of the year!

“September Affair: Tender Moments with Love and Devotion” will take place on Saturday, September 9, at the Holiday Inn (Hotel’s Salle d’Banquet). Located at 6500 Cote de Liesse. This must attend event will feature music by Montreal’s DJ Cupid Love, DJ 610, Mr. Hits and Handy Andy. Come early and witness a special performance by Stefan Noel. Doors open at 9 pm to 3 am. Advanced tickets are now available for $25, $3 at the door.

Kemetic Culture & African Spirituality

The Earth Centre presents Kemetic Culture & African Spirituality lecture series and orientation. Discussions will feature topics ranging from Reincarnation to Kemetic Spiritualty. The event will run over the course of two weekends, July 21 to July 29, at various locations. The event will begin with a heartfelt discussion on Reincarnation on Friday July 21, 8 pm to 9 pm at the Two Brothers Barber Shop, 3174 Rue Legendre E. Saturday July 22, will feature a talk on Ancestral Spirit from 5pm to 7pm at DESTA Black Youth Network, 950 St. Antoine W. Back at DESTA, a discussion on Kemetic Spirituality will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm on Sunday, July 23.

The following weekend, the lecture series will be back on Friday, July 28, at Universite de Montreal to discuss Dogon Knowledge, 6 pm to 9 pm. The event will close out with a M’Tam Orientation on Saturday July 29, 4 pm to 7 pm at DESTA. This orientation will cover Medu (Hieroglyphs), Ka’at Ibi (Meditation and Yoga), and Sounnt (Healing).

To be a part of this exclusive event, contact: 514-965-1458 for more information.

Come celebrate T&T

Trini Revellers celebrate Trinidad & Tobago’s 55th Anniversary on Sunday August 27 at Caribbean Paradise, located at 8080 Newman Blvd in LaSalle. Entertainment will be provided by Lady B, Skippy, Loveman Kent, Lady Paul, Ezra, Evelyn Houston, Lady Joyce, and Uncle Reggie. This event will also feature a special performance by ACD Drummers, as well as an appearance by special guest, Doggies. ABNA will also be on location, playing the hits to keep the celebration going all night long. Doors open at 5:00. For more information, Contact 438-937-1942.

Montreal Lodge Brothers BBQ

Montreal Lodge Brothers are back with a summer BBQ for the whole family. Join them for an afternoon of grilling and chilling and an all-round day family fun at Angrignon Park (Angrignon Metro) in LaSalle. Food will be served from 1pm to 5pm. Don’t forget to bring your own drinks. A small donation of $15 is requested. Fill the cooler and bring out the family for a day of great food and an even better vibes.

All White Affair

C.Y and Friends are back with their year-to-year anniversary event: All White Affair. Saturday, September 2. at MSCO, 7401 Blvd. Newman in LaSalle. Classic melodies from the 70s, 80s and 90s will be provided by D.Js Smokey, 20/20 and James Bond. Tickets available at Princessa, Frontline Restaurant and Xpression Kutz. $15 members, $20 non-members. Organize your crews and come out in your best All White outfits. Photography by Kris Bennett.

Jamaica turns 55

On August 5, 2017, the Jamaica Association of Montreal, in collaboration with the Honorary Consul for Jamaica at Montreal and Concordia University’s Office of Community Engagement, present an independence celebration: “Re-imagining Jamaica’s International Image (Brand Jamaica): 50 years and beyond. The celebration will take place at the Oscar Peterson Hall, Concordia University, 7141 Sherbrooke, Montreal and will feature guest speaker, Dr. Hume Johnson, currently the Associate Professor of Public Relations at Roger Williams University in the United States. Cocktails will be served at 6 pm. Come and hear about Jamaica’s International Brand today and into the future. Tickets are now available through the Jamaica Association at 514-737-8229 or online at Eventbrite.ca

Geordie & Repercussions tem up

The Geordie Theatre School and Repercussion Theatre have teamed up for an exciting and engaging workshop for an important introduction to English culture. In anticipation of Repercussion’s renowned summer event, Shakespeare-in-the-park, the Geordie School will be leading an “Introduction to Shakespeare Workshop” before select Repercussion performances. Participants will be able to learn about the meaning and pronunciation behind the language featured in Shakespeare’s most famous plays. The two-hour workshops will also allow intimate dialogue between participants and the cast and director of this year’s feature play. The young actors will also be able to take part in pre-show warm up exercises alongside the talented cast. Workshops will be available at Westmount Park on Sunday, July 23, from 4pm to 6:15pm for age groups, 8 to 12 and 13 to 17. On Friday July 28, young actors, aged 11 to 17, will be able to partake in a workshop at Centennial Park in Beaconsfield from 4 pm to 6:15 pm. Each workshop will cost $45. Following the workshops, participants and family members are encouraged to stay and witness the phenomenal performance of Much Ado About Nothing, which runs this year from July 13 to August 15.

Registration is expected to go quickly, as workshops are limited to ten kids per class. To register your young ones, contact the Geordie Theatre School for further details.