Women Empowerment Convention

Emon Patterson is a local entrepreneur who, like many other women, has experienced the ups and downs of business, but knows that their reality can be made easier if they can find ways to support each other.

“I think there’s a need for women, especially women in our community, to come together to promote, encourage and help each other,” says Patterson, a hairdresser who has been in business for several years.

She says uniting and supporting each other’s initiative is the only way for many to succeed.

So Patterson recently formed The Women Empowerment Movement of Canada to begin the process of bringing women together.

“The Movement is aimed at empowering women in business, also for networking and promoting each other,” she says. “It will also help us to develop and showcase our skills, talents in education and in our professional careers.

In the end it will help to build self-esteem to bring out the best in us.”

To that end, Patterson is organizing a Women Convention aimed at empowering females in business and those pursuing education.

It takes place on February 24, at 8250 Mountain Sights Ave., Montreal, at 12 noon and will feature presentations by Dr. Hyacinth Stewart, Sandra King and other women of influence.

For information call: 514-836-0782.

Mesha, Shadrock and fashion at Le Manoir

On Saturday January 27, Montrealers will gather in large numbers at the Manoir in NDG for the annual Cornucopia Pre-Valentines Fashion Show, Dinner and Dance fundraising event.

In addition to what is expected to be some spectacular presentations from fashion houses such as Spice Chick Design, Afri Carib, Narcisse Palace Haute Couture, Vetements Purple and Sparkle’s Boutique, there will be music.

The featured performer for the night will Mesha Steele an exciting singer out of New York City and Montreal’s own King Shadrock. There will additional music by Dj Nicholas from CKUT 90.3 FM West Indian Rhythms crew.

The show takes places at Le Manoir 5319 Notre Dame De Grace Ave. Cocktails 6pm & Dinner 7pm. For Tickets and Info contact Dawn 514-951-3194 Brian 514-792-4775 Audrey 514-595-9143

Union’s YOUTH IN ARTS CONCERT

Union United Church presents its annual Youth In Arts Concert as part of their multi anniversary celebration (Canada 150th, Union United 110th and Montreal’s 375th) on 25th February. The event will feature performances by Union Band Ensemble, soloists and some group presentations. The event takes place at 1:00 pm at Union United Church, 3007 Delisle Montreal (Metro Lionel Groulx).

WACK 90.1 RADIO SHOW AND DANCE PARTY

Black Moses Promotions invites party lovers to a RADIO SHOW AND DANCE party. Featuring, K.G from T&T’s WACK 90.1 Radio, Macomere Fifi, and DJ Abna on Saturday 17th March 2018 from 7:00 pm at 6767 Cote De Nieges.. Info, 438 937 1924, 514 293 3488

MCSO VALENTINES PARTY

Montreal Caribbean Social Organization will be hosting their Valentine’s Party on 17th February at 7401 Newman Blvd. Performances by D.J. James Bond and little thunder sound. First 30 ladies will receive a carnation. Info, 514 364 5113, 514 616 2347