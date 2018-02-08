February Events at UNION UNITED CHURCH

Nelson Mandela Worship Service

The faith community is invited to UNION UNITED CHURCH Worship Service to celebrate internationally acclaimed human rights leader, Nelson Mandela on February 11 at 11 A.M. at 3007 Delisle Street un St. Henri

NOSTALGIA FOOD FAIR

The congregation of Union United is inviting all Montrealers to its annual food fest: The NOSTALGIA FOOD FAIR

Featuring a range of AFRICAN, CARRIBEAN AND CANADIAN CUISINE

On Saturday February 24, at the church hall, 3007 Delisle, Montreal QC (Metro: Lionel Groulx, corner Atwater). Free Admission. For more information: (514)932-8731

Youth in Arts Concert

The young talents of Union United music program will be entertaining Montreal as they showcase their skills on a range of instruments on Sunday, February 25 at the Church Hall, 3007 Delisle, Montreal (metro Lionel Groulx). Support the kids, enjoy a family evening. Information: 514 -233-3589/ 514-932-8731

Variety Show

On February 17, the WOMEN MINISTRY invites all to its Variety Show

At the Church Hall. Fun all evening with local performers at 7:30 P.M.

Call: Carol Reddick 514 366 9907 or 514 932 8731

Monnaie Money Talent Show 2018

The Carrefour Jeunesse-Emploi de Côte-des-Neiges, extends an invitation for our annual Black History Month Youth Talent Show featuring Montreal’s most talented artists such as, Tosh, Malibu Tribe, G-note, J-Rich and Roen “Blu Rva” Higgins among others. At the Historic Oscar Peterson Concert Hall on the Loyola Campus of Concordia University on February 24th 2018 doors open at 6 P.M

For more information: (514) 817-3941 or brian.smith@hotmail.ca

FUTSAL MATCH

You are invited to the 2nd Edition of the futsal match, “Patrice Bernier and his friends for the benefit of Maison Haiti on Saturday 17th February at 4P.M at the Centre Pierre-Charbonneau 3000Rue Viau Montreal, QC H1V 3J3

For more information: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/billets-patrice-bernier-et-ses-amis-ii-41147417032

GROUPE 3737

Groupe 3737 presents La Business De la mode on 24th February at 3737 Cremazie, Montreal, Quebec H1Z-2K4 frpm 9A.M -12.P.M

The first speaker in the next venture, at this fashion business talk will be no other than Dexter Peart, co-founder of society want the essentials.

WIBCA Montreal NPO business showcase

Please join the West Island Black Community Association (WIBCA) as they showcase a roomful of Black professionals and business owners. On 24th February 2018 at 4e Rue, Roxboro at 6:00– 8:30 P.M

Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free.

For more information please visit: https://www.facebook.com/WIBCA/

6th Anniversary of EBF Fashion

ELEGANCE BEAUTY FIERTY presents Les 50 nuances de beauté, the 6th Anniversary of EBF Fashion and Hairstyle Parade for Black History Month. On 25th February 2018 at 910 Jean-Talon Street E, Montreal, QC H2R 1V4.

For more information: ebfnappyfamily@gmail.com

Rasbagle’s LP Launch

On the 15th of February, Sean Clarke a.k.a Rasbagle Di Dubscientis will be hosting his LP Launch at M.C.S.O starting at 9pm. Lovers of conscious reggae and nice music are invited to be there to support the line up of veterans together with up-and-coming and artists. The featured artist will be Jah Dah Greer and Montreal’s own Sampaloo.

Advanced screening of Black Panther

As part of Black History Month 2018, we are excited to announce that we will be hosting an ADVANCED screening for the movie BLACK PANTHER (2018) directed by Ryan Coogler. The movie will be officially released on the 16th so this is your chance to see it first! The screening will be on the 15th of February at Cinema Banque Scotia Montreal, 977 Saint- Catherine St. W a 6:30 PM and will be followed by a community discussion on the film, so you don’t want to miss it!

TICKETS: 5$ for children (3-13) 10$ for everyone else

For more information: bsnmcgill@gmail.com and https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/bhm-2018-black-panther-advanced-screening-tickets-42523280276

Grenada celebrated at Anniversary Gala

Montrealers will join nationals and friends of the Spice Island for a mnassive celebration of 44th Anniversary of Independence of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique on Saturday, February 17 at the Holiday Inn 6500 Cote De Liesse, Montreal.

The formal-wear event promises to be wall to wall excitement with live performances, an award presentation and a culinary adventure.

The event is hosted by The Grenada Nationals Association of Montreal Inc and the Office of Grenada’s Honorary Consul in Montreal

Music will be provided by DJ Spice Connection and DJ 20/20 Info: 514 239 3434— 514 369 5788 / 514 483 2178

Celebrate Thelma 90th Birthday

A special invitation to family, friends and all Montrealers as the Caribbean Pioneer Women of Canada get together to celebrate Thelma Johnson’s 90th Birthday in Varadero Cuba from July 1ST to 8TH 2018.

It promises to be a good time at very affordable rates.

Double occupancy $1525.00 Single occupancy $1655.00 Package includes 7 nights at the Barcelo Solymar Resort. A non refundable deposit of $150 is required. The final payment will be due on 15th March 2018.

For more information: Thelma Johnson: 5147445216

Macomere Fifi and KC come for Show and Dance

Macomere Fifi and KC from WACK 90.1 from Trinidad will be in Montreal for the big Black Moses Promotions Show and Dance on Saturday March 17 at 7:00 PM at 6767 Cote Des Nieges. The evening will also feature performances by Doggie music by DJ Abna, DJ 610 from CJLO.COM and DJ Nicholas from 90.3 CKUT FM.

For more information contact: 438 937 1924 / 514 293 3488

Party With The Netball Girls

The Quebec Amateur Netball Federation is inviting Montrealers to join them at a fund-raising party on March 3, at Le Manior in NDG. It will be an opportunity for party lovers to welcome players from across Canada, here for the annual netball tournament which takes place at Centre Loisirs on Van Horne and Victoria on March 3, and 4.

The party will feature music by New Concept Crew who will be providing Soca, Reggae and Hip Hop all night. More information at www.netballquebec.ca

MCSO FOOD FAIR

Celebrating Black History Month with a food fair, Caribbean style dishes and more. On February 24TH 1pm – 7pm at 7401 Newman Blvd, LaSalle.

BROWN GIRL BEGIN FILM SCREENING

Brown Girl Gegin is proud to present the first Canadian- Carribean Sci fi feature, The Future is Her. The Screening will be at, Cinema Beaubien 2396 Beaubien Street E. On February 8th 2018.

Tickets available at: omniwebticketing.com

MUSICAL TRIBUTE TO BOB MARLEY

Join us for a night of musical tribute to the late great Bob Marley on February 10th at Jamaica Association of Montreal 4065 Rue Jean-Talon O. With live musical performances by King Shadrock, Kaisha Lee, Prophecy Izis, Kya Kindu, Dr. Watson all backed by the Untouchables Band. Music by DJ King Arthur and DJ Tony.

Entrance is $10

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/get-up-stand-up-a-bob-marley-tribute-night-tickets-42370704919