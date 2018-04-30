Geordie’s AROUND THE WORLD

It’s the last weekend to catch the critically acclaimed theatre piece, Around the World in 80 Days, based on the novel by Jules Verne, comes to Montreal courtesy of Geordie Productions. Starring, Danielle Desromeaux, Mike Hughes and Chimwewe Miller, April 20-29 at D.B. Clarke Theatre, 1455 De Maisonneuve O. More information at 514-845-9810 www.geordie.ca

W.I.B.C.A Seniors Spring Tea April 29

Come spend part of your Sunday afternoon with us this weekend. It will be our W.I.B.C.A Seniors 10th Victorian Spring Tea. Get dressed up in your fancy hats and come have some fun sip our fancy teas and socializing. At Pierrefonds Cultural Centre, 13850 Gouin Blvd., West, Pierrefonds. Sunday, April 29, 1–4 PM. Lots of entertainment, including raffles and door prizes. Admission $25. Info. at 514-683-3925, 514-624-5037, 514-696-6131.

Tea Party with Flair May 6

The Guyana Cultural Association of Montreal is going to be having a tea party dubbed, tea party with flair with Guyanese delicacies, teas and other exotic drinks on May 6th at Centre Communitaire St. Raymond 5600 Upper Lachine from 4:00PM – 7:00PM. Tickets retailing at $25.00 (advance)

Antigua’s Mother’s Day

This year, members of the Antigua and Barbuda community will pay homage to one of their outstanding citizens, Ms. Janice Mike, at their annual pre-Mother’s Day Brunch on May 6. The event, organized by the Antigua and Barbuda Association of Montreal, takes place at Le Manoir, 5319 Notre Dame de Grace in NDG. It gets underway at 2 PM. As usual, the afternoon of activities will include live entertainment, a tasty meal and treats, and lots of prizes along with the excitement. Info. 514-233- 8067, 514-489-2864 and 514-233-3589.

Coloured Women’s Spring Tea

Spring is here. All ladies are invited to come out for this annual event and spend an afternoon with us, while sipping some refreshing teas, served in Royal Albert, bone China. Wear your hat; there will be a prize for the best one. Yes, men are welcome too. Tickets are $25 adults, $15 children (12 years and older). On Sunday, May 6, 3 PM–6 PM. At the Cote Des Neiges Community Centre, 6767 Cote-Des-Neiges Rd. Tickets: 514-481-2635, 450-672-7081, 514-365-7774, and 514-696-7944

LIGHTHOUSE Celebration

Lighthouse Tabernacle Apostolic is happy to invite everyone to their 4th anniversary celebration, “A Double Portion.” Hosted by Rev. Stephen Hogan, featuring Bishop D. Burton, Pastor Denrick Rose, and Pastor Ian Edwards. Starting Friday May 4th – Sunday May 6th . 6 PM nightly, 12 & 6 PM on Sunday. For more info. 514-705-2256. Or

www.itaposttolic.org

M.C.S.O’s Golden Touch

Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there. Come out and enjoy a night out as Clinton presents a night for all mothers. Come and dance to an ample supply of Soca Reggae Dancehall, Ska, Dubplate, Hip-Hop RnB… supplied by Fire-T Bornready Sound. Something for all tastes. Saturday, May 12. MCSO, 7401 Newman Blvd. LaSalle. Tickets: 514-867-1303/514-295-6046.

Mother’s Day at Caribbean Paradise

BlackMoses Promotions presents, Mother’s Day party with headlining acts by, Leanna White and Stefin Noel featuring other artists such as Cory- Don, Handy Andy Caribbean Voices with music by DJ Abna and Dj Earl. Come and enjoy On Sunday May 13th, 2018 at Caribbean Paradise 8080 Newman, LaSalle from 5:30 PM.

For more information; 438-937-1924

BTW DISCOVERY SERIES…

Black Theatre Workshop presents its annual Discovery Series: QUIET, SHE’S THINKING, a staged reading of a play by Lydie Dubuisson. Monday, May 14, 7:30 PM. at MAI Café, 3680 Rue Jeanne Mance. Pay what you can for admission.

LITTLE MISS TIARA 2018 May 20

The little Miss Tiara 2018 talent show will be held on Sunday, May 20 at 6767 Cote Des Neiges from 4-9 PM. Come and see the young talents in action. Admission: $15. For more information contact Dawn: 514-951-3194.

Oldies Dance 2018 ON JUNE 2ND

Come and relive the good old days at Le Manoir 5319 Avenue Notre-Dame de Grace as we present the Oldies Dance party with music from, DJ Nicholas and DJ Austin. Onune 2nd from 9:00PM-3:00AM. We are offering, one free drink for each lady before 11PM, door prizes and much more fun. Admission $!5.