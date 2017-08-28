Cornucopia Gala Dinner

Cornucopia Association of Canada annual benefit gala Dinner and Scholarship Presentations On Saturday, August 26 at Casa Grecque Banquet Hall on 7218 Newman Blvd. The theme for this year’s event is “Unity, Strength Multiplied = Power”.

W.I.B.C.A. fundraising BBQs

West Island Black Community Association celebrates Canada 150, as it host hosts it fundraising BBQ on Saturday, August 26 at WIBCA Centre 48-C Avenue South. From 3pm-9pm enjoy music and games and more.. For info (514) 683-3925 and (514) 624-5037.

Antigua & Barbuda Tea Party

Antigua & Barbuda Association of Montreal will be having a Tea Party in aid of the Ada Moore Scholarship fund on Sunday, September 10 from 2pm to 6pm. Entertainment will be by Kenny D and Skipper Dean at 4020 Grand Boulevard (corner NDG). Tickets $20. 514-489-2864, 514-233-3589, 514-233-8067

C’bean Evening in Chateauguay

Chateauguay Horizon Community Association Horizon Annual Caribbean Evening featuring unlimited food, music and fun on Saturday September 16, From 5pm-11pm at Maison de Jeunes 180 Mercier (behind the Library)

For Tickets & Info 450-691-7776 or 450-699-0451 all are welcome

Black Moses Spotlights Delta Antoine

Delta Antoine will be in the spotlight for this Black Moses Promotions presentation on Sunday, September 17 at Quality Hotel 6445 Decarie (entrance on Plamondon). There will be live band music and performance by Ezra. Tickets and info (438) 937-1924, (514) 487-4918, Curry House (514) 733-0828, Ghost Coiffure (514) 731-6342, Caribbean Paradise (514) 363-8080 or blackmoses42@gmail.com.

Guyana Assoc. Gala evening

Guyana Cultural Association of Montreal is Celebrating its Golden Jubilee with a Gala Evening and Dance Under the auspicies of Dr. George Norton Guyana’s Minister of Social Cohesion on Saturday September 16 at Eveagreen Banquet Hall, 5011 Buchan Montreal, Qc H4P 1S4 Tickets: Gala $80.00 Dance only $40.00, Cocktails 6pm Dinner 7pm. Entertainment featuring Hilton “Bamboo Fire” Hemmerding, actors Andre Wiltshire and Howard Lorimer; Avril Bacchus (singer); Amanda Benn (dancer) also D.J. Rockwell.

Tickets/ Reservations Leebert: 450-445-0747 Mariette 514-969-7416 Yvonne 514-365-1198 Lynette 450-632-6179 . Formal Attire, Open Bar, Free Valet Parking

Barbados Comes to Ottawa

Sunday September 24, Horticulture Building, Lansdowne Park 10 am-10pm

Admission: Free

All are welcome to join thousand of Barbadians and Friends of Barbados as we celebrate the best of Barbados as part of Ottawa 2017 year of festivities.

For more information contact the Barbados High Commission at 613-236-9517 or Ottawa@foreign.gov.bb

Cultural performances, tourism information, investment opportunities, Barbadian products, art & craft, food drink, activities for kids

Living Room Gospel Fusion Jam Session

Living Room Gospel Fusion and relEvents present an evening of Jam Sessions Open Mic at the Caribbean Paradise 8080 Newman Lasalle on September 10 at 6pm

Come meet new Musicians, Singers, Poets, Dancer, Song writers, and rappers in a friendly inclusive atmosphere and Praise the Lord in one Accord with Unity and Harmony If you like Good music and would like to participate contact us 514-718-9435 or 514-248-8422