According to research done at the University of Illinois, African American adults are nearly 1.5 times as likely to be obese compared with white adults.

For many, weight loss success is measured by how quickly the weight comes off. The desire to reach the goal as soon as possible is understandable, but whether the weight is lost quickly or slowly, it should always be accomplished without compromising other aspects of one’s health.

Losing weight in a healthy way and keeping it off can be quite challenging without proper guidance – hence the billion-dollar weight loss industry. The biggest mistake most people make is eating in a way that is incompatible with their health profile, their metabolism or their objectives.

There are too many diets that result in one of three unfavourable outcomes:

The most common outcome is the yo-yo syndrome where weight is regained after a relatively short period, and then re-loss and then regained… Mind you, scientific studies do not conclusively show that this poses an increased danger of cardiovascular disease or mortality. However, on a practical level, I think we all know that ‘weight cycling’ is not great for your self-esteem. Nobody likes the feeling of not being able to fit into her/his favourite pair of jeans – yet again. Nor is ‘weight cycling’ great for avoiding stretch marks.

The second most common outcome is reaching a plateau after losing a considerable amount of weight. In this scenario people are frustrated because they don’t reach the ideal weight they strive for. Imagine losing 40lbs but wanting to lose another 30 and feeling the scale won’t budge no matter what you do.

As a side note, know that it is possible to overcome this type of plateau with the right type of intervention. Unfortunately, many people get stuck in this category and they stay there for years.

Finally, one cannot deny the persistence of those who stay on unbalanced or unhealthy diets until they reach their target weight. But does the end justify the means when you’ve lost 40lbs but your blood sugar is getting worse, your blood pressure is getting higher, or you need plastic surgery to remove excess hanging skin?

The determination of these individuals is highly commendable, but weight loss is supposed to improve your health, not make it worse. And plastic surgery should never be considered a normal outcome of considerable weight loss.

In your effort to become a better version of yourself it’s important to make sure your physiological needs are met to avoid falling victim to the yo-yo syndrome, a permanent plateau, or deteriorating health. Achieving better health should be the priority in your weight loss strategy. Healthy is beautiful!

