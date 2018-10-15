Int’l superstar Sinach here on November 3

Sinach, the award winning, international gospel singer and songwriter will be performing her uplifting catalogue of music on November 3rd. This will be her first visit to the city.

Over the past several years, Sinach’s music has made its way into churches and homes all over the world. In fact, her songs have been sung by the likes of American gospel powerhouses Donnie McClurkin and Travis Greene.

The worship leader, who serves in Christ Embassy Church, is known for her songs like ‘I Know Who I Am’, ‘Way Maker’, ‘He Did It Again’, ‘Awesome God’, ‘This is my Season’ and ‘Great are You Lord’. Her music is inspired by the goodness of God and is filled with positive confessions that deepen one’s faith.

You can purchase your tickets online through Eventbrite.ca. Regular tickets will be sold for $50, and $65 for VIP tickets. You can also call 438-488-1601, 514-703-7052, or 514-238-6375 for further details.

Concert will be held at MCI Church, 5685 rue Chauveau. Doors open at 6 PM.

Imani Fall Prayer Breakfast

All in the faith community are invited to share with congregation of the Imani Full Gospel and Family Church at their Fall Prayer Breakfast on October 27, at the UNIA Hall, 2741 Notre Dame.

The event which gets underway from 8am to 11am promises a morning of prayerful celebrations and a hearty breakfast. Adults $15 and children under 12 free. Call the church for more information.

St. Lawrence International Night Dinner

As usual it promises to be an evening of joyful camaraderie when Montrealers join the congregation at St. Lawrence Anglican Church for their 35th International Dinner Night on Saturday October 27, 520-75th Avenue LaSalle. The culinary adventure starts with cocktails at 5:30 PM and dinner at 6:30 PM. Tickets are $35 for adults and children under 15 years $15.

Info: 514 366-4652

Westmount SDA Concert

With every performance the Joybells Choir unleashes a free flow of bliss among audiences. On October 20, they will be in concert at The Westmount SDA, their home base, 571 Ave Victoria, Westmount. The Evening With The Joybells will also feature Shany Theodore, Greaves Praise and more local performances. at 6:00PM. Admission $10. Refreshments will be sold after the concert. Info: sdawestmount@gmail.com/ www.westmountsda.org

W. I. Prayer Group Luncheon

Professor Linda OReilly-Civico will be the guest speaker as member of the West Indian Prayer Group Foundation call on Montrealers to join them at their annual Caribbean Luncheon on Saturday November 10 at the Trinity Pentecostal Church Hall, 1050 Shevchenko, LaSalle. Info.: 514 769 9739 or 514 624 5037