Trinity Church Parade of Nations 2017

International Nibbles

On September 9, from 4 pm to 7pm, Montrealers are invited to partake in an evening of international dishes. Proceeds will benefit the children of Haiti

Adult $15 children 12& under $10

Flag Parade

On September 17, at 9 am and 11 am, the flags of the world will be on display.

Come see and hear of God’s faithfulness in the lives of so many people from around the world who love and worship Jesus.

All events at Trinity Church, 1050 Shevchenko Blv’d. 514-363-1500 trinitymontreal.ca

Pudding, Souse and Bake at St. Lawrence

The Boomers of St. Lawrence Anglican Church will be hosting a Pudding & Souse and Bake Sale on Saturday, September 30th, at the church (520 – 75th Avenue, LaSalle, QC, H8R 2P5), from 1:00pm. For more information: 514-366-4652 or Joseph Selman at 514-402-4439.

Breakfast for the Nations

On September 16, from 9am to 11:30am Peter Oram global worker in Haiti, will be the special guest speaker at the Breakfast. There will also be prayers on behalf of those with special needs around the world

Montreal Gospel Choir auditions on Sunday Sept. 10

Montreal Gospel Choir under the direction of Carol Bernard has become one of the city’s most dynamic institutions. They are searching for new members and staging auditions on Sunday, September 10. (Level Beginners to advanced)

The auditions are by appointment only. Those interested can contact the organizers at auditions@montrealgospelchoir.com

If you love to sing come join our family.

Regular rehearsals are held on Thursdays 7pm to 9pm at Place-Des-Arts Metro