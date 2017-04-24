Lighthouse Tabernacle Apostolic 3rd Anniversary

The promise of increase depth

It has been said that success is a journey.

For Pastor Stephen Hogan and his fledgling congregation at the Lighthouse Tabernacle Apostolic the journey started three years ago, and with every step forward the path to success is illuminated even brighter.

“As we approach our third year in ministry it is evident that the Lord’s hand and blessing has been upon our ministry. This year our theme is “increase depths” and surely there has been an increase in our ministry,” he states.

One of the stated missions of the church is to hold itself as “a beacon of light to all Montrealers.”

For the last three years the officers and members of Lighthouse Tabernacle Apostolic can claim success here and beyond.

Pastor Hogan paints an encouraging picture:

“In 2016 we gave out more food baskets than ever, averaged higher attendance in all our services and saw many people changed by the power of God. Not only that, but we saw an increase in our missions department as two daughter churches were started, one in Kenya (Lighthouse Kenya) and one in Jamaica (Lighthouse Restoration).”

On Friday, May 5, to Sunday, May 7, the church celebrates its third anniversary with a pastoral appreciation weekend featuring messages from anointed men of God, Bishop Dr. Terrence Jenkins, Rev. Paul Campbell, and Rev. Reza Deghani together with Pastor Stephen Hogan at the church, 5020 Rue de Salaberry, in the St. Laurent borough.

They are inviting Montreal’s community of faith to “come and experience a blessing and a life-changing experience.”

Join them in this momentous moment. Info.: (514) 705-2256.

“IT’S A NEW SEASON” – PAPA SAN

Papa San will flavour a Caribbean musical treat on May 28

Papa San was a force on the dance hall scene before turning his talent to Gospel and Christian music, a conversion that has turned the spotlight on genre as it comes from the Caribbean.

With his indomitable style and his passion for the word and for music, the 49-year-old Jamaican star has brought a legion of fans to Caribbean Gospel music.

On his way to the top, Papa San has collaborated with mega stars such as Kirk Franklin, Israel Houghton, and Michelle Williams, accumulating seven gospel albums all hitting No.1 on charts such as Billboard, Amazon and Itunes.

On Sunday, May 28, Montrealers will be re-introduced to this musical icon as he comes for the first major Gospel concert in the city for 2017, “It’s A New Season.”

He will be sharing the stage with local gospel stars such as Janet Lewis, Zina Edwards and the Fitzpatrick sisters.

The concert promises to be a musical treat for Gospel lovers in Montreal. Tickets are available at most community outlets, including Princessa Boutique, Samail Image, Ebony Salon. Info 438-925-8594.

THE PEOPLE’S GOSPEL CHOIR OF MONTREAL in Praise and Song.

25 YEARS already for a Musical institution

To celebrate their 25th anniversary, The People’s Gospel Choir of Montreal has big plans for gospel lovers in the city.

Those plans include bringing back some of the group’s alumni to form a mass choir “and celebrate in praise and song.”

They also have a major show lined up for Saturday, June 3, at DB Clarke Theatre, 1455 de Maisonneuve, West (Concordia University Hall Building).

Info.: Katie Cram 514-771-2250.