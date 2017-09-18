Bible-Way 51st Anniversary Dinner

All are welcome to attend Bible-Way Pentecostal Church our 51ST Anniversary dinner on October 21. The evening promises a culinary journey and lots of entertainment. Proceeds go to the building fund, so the church is inviting Montrealers to l bring a friend. Info. 514-932-8225

UNION UNITED BAND SESSIONS

Union United Band Sessions resume Saturday, September 17th at 1 p.m. A music clinic led by award-winning High School Band Teacher Ms Penny Lewis. Interested youths and adults can call 514-233-3589 or 514-743-1397 for additional information.

Faith Victory Church Int.: Woman Arise

Step Out and take your place on October 5,6, and 7th. Thursday and Friday evening Session 6:30 p.m. Saturday 10 a.m.-1 p.m. 6:30 p.m. Pastor Kemi Micho (Host), Evang. Deborah Rasheed (Guest Speaker), Pastor Elleana Perdomo (Guest Speaker).

At 6 Ronald Dr, Montreal West. Tel. 514-358-9015, 647-303-7465, 514-575-4989.