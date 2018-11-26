Deliverance Church of God

The deliverance Church of God, 7th Day extends an invitation to all on December 8th, from 1PM – 3:30 PM, lunch will be served and gift baskets will be handed out. Limited amounts available. At 4020 Grand Boulevard. Info. Pastor Bev 514-736-0650.

Love Promotions Royal Celebration

Connect with Love Promotions as they proudly present the Royal celebration, a show and dance on November 24th at Caribbean Paradise, 8080 Newman Blvd. LaSalle, starting at 7PM. Featuring Sister Beverly, Connector, Lenna Simon, Loveman Kent and Delta Antoine. Music by top DJs DJ 610 and DJ Abna. Tickets are $20.

Amazing Grace Ministry Thanksgiving Service

Join the Amazing Grace Ministry for a special Thanksgiving service to commemorate their one-year anniversary on Sunday, December 1,

from 6:00PM at 3975 Ave. de Courtrai, behind Cote-des-Neiges Plaza.

St. Lawrence Annual Christmas Concert

St. Lawrence Anglican Church will be hosting its Annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 16th, at 6:00PM, at the church (520 – 75th Avenue, LaSalle). Tickets are $15. Info. contact the church at 514-366-4652.

Mount Zion Church Music Day

The Mount Zion Seventh Day Adventist Church present a Music Day on November 24th at 2020 Rue Wellington.The days events will begin with a Divine service at 11 AM a concert at 5PM and a fundraising Bake sale after the concert.

Info: mountzionsda@gmail.com