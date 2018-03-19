Vision of Truth Benefit Concert

On May 26th Vision of Truth Outreach Ministries is holding a benefit concert for breast cancer treatment. This special benefit concert will take place at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish, 4455 West Broadway. Special guest performers will be Gerry Thompson, Elaine, Sophia, Zina, Stacy & family, Diamond sisters and Testify. Advance tickets: $20, $25 at the door.

For tickets please call Enid, (438) 992-6432, Curry House 514-733-0828, Punjab 514-363-0560, Pricessa 514-595-4894.

Easter celebration at Faith Christian Centre

Come and celebrate Easter with us at Faith Christian Centre, Sunday, April 1 at 10 AM. At Hotel Ruby Foos, 7655 Boul. Decarie (2 blocks from Namur Metro station). Find hope and answers in a troubled world and know what our Lord and Saviour has provided through his resurrection.

For more info. contact Rev George T. Frey at info@faithchristiancentre.ca

Bethlehem United Church April Celebrates April 12-15

Bethlehem United Church of Jesus Apostolic Montreal is celebrating its Pastoral & Church anniversary April 12 – 15. Deception: “Watch For Many Shall Be Deceived.

Come celebrate with us Thursday, April 12, 7:30 PM; Friday, April 13, 7:30 PM; Sunday, April 14, 11 AM & 6:30 PM. Guest speaker Elder Winston Rowe. Pastor & Lady Myrie will welcome you. Come celebrate with us. 2255 Av. West Hill.