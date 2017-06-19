Deliverance Church Community Outreach from July 22

Deliverance Church of God 7th Day Adventist continues their community outreach programs for 2017 with a line up of activities for Montrealers.

Community Guest Day is July 22. Lunch will be served from 1pm-3:30pm.

July 23 will be their annual Hot Dog Day, which will be followed by

their Fundraising Spaghetti Dinner on August 26th at 7pm, for a small $10 donation.

Then their big 4th Anniversary celebration takes place on October 21. All events take place at 4020 Grand Blvd. All are welcome.

All proceeds go to the Old Brewery Mission and the N.D.G. Food Bank.

Sister Beverly and her small congregation are asking for the support of Montrealers because they say it’s a great cause. For info. (514) 736-0650.

Prayer Palace Rummage Sale

All are awaited at our Rummage Sale on June 17. New and slightly worn

clothes and shoes for adults and kids. Come see what you can find for only

$2-$10. 3480 Decarie Blvd. (near Sherbrooke West.) Starting at 10 a.m. until…

Union celebrates Heritage Week

Join Union United Church as it celebrates Heritage Week.

Opening service will feature the parade of flags from 34 nations on Sunday, June 11.

June 15th, 16th, 22nd and 23rd an Arts & Crafts display will take place in the Nelson Mandela Board Room from 12am to 4pm. At Union United Church, 3007 Rue Delisle. Free Admission. 514-932-8731.

Bethany Annual Revival

Invites you to their Annual Revival July 28th @ 7pm, July 29th @ 6:30pm and July 30th @ 12pm & 6:30pm. All are invited. The theme will be: Fan the Flame- Catch on Fire. Reference scripture: 2 Chronicles 7:1-3 and 1 Kings 18:24 “And call ye on the name of your gods, and I will call on the name of the LORD: and the God that answereth by fire, let him be God. And all the people answered and said, It is well spoken.” Speaker will ve Elder Hopeton Morris, Monbtreal, Quebec and elder Dwight Mc Farlane from Toronto, Ontario. Men appointed and anointed of GOD. 7a rue Centre Commercial Roxboro, Qc H8Y 2N9 Montreal, Canada. Bus #64 from Cote Vertu to Bus #68 from Grenet to Church or Bus #206 from Fairview. For more information please contact mission.bethany@yahoo.ca or 514-542-3676

St. Lawrence Strawberry Social and Fun Bingo

The ACW of St. Lawrence Anglican Church will be hosting its annual Strawberry Social and Fun Bingo on Saturday, June 24th, 2017 from 2:00PM to 5:00PM on the church’s grounds, located at 520 – 75th Avenue, LaSalle. The admission fee is $5.00. For more information, please contact the church at 514-366-4652.