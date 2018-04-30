Ray and Simona at Gospel Fusion

Ray Johnston and Simona McDonald will be the featured acts for the first staging of the Living Room Gospel at the Caribbean Paradise Lounge on April 29.

The duo would be offering some of the music they have been perfecting over the years including Simona’s recently released single ‘Thank You” in addition to the many Gospel standards that music-lovers have come to know and love.

It promises to be a fun-filled evening of non-stop music and fellowship. Be there. Call 514 718 9435 for more information.

St. Lawrence “Boomers” Pre-Mother’s Day Brunch

St. Lawrence Anglican Church ‘Boomers” have a grand afternoon planned for Saturday May 5. It’s their annual Pre Mother’s Day Brunch and they have an exciting line up of entertainers ready to make it a special day for mothers and their supporters. The event takes place at the Church Hall 520-75th Avenue, LaSalle, entertainment beginning at 11.00 am Tel:(514) 366-4652, or (514) 364 0570. Buses: 110 & 112

LIGHTHOUSE 4th Anniversary Celebration

Lighthouse Tabernacle Apostolic is happy to invite everyone to their 4th anniversary celebration, “A Double Portion.” Hosted by Rev. Stephen Hogan, featuring Bishop D. Burton, Pastor Denrick Rose, and Pastor Ian Edwards. Starting Friday May 4th – Sunday May 6th. 6 PM nightly, 12 & 6 PM on Sunday. For more info. 514-705-2256. Or

www.itaposttolic.org.

Taste Of The Nations at Bibleway

On Saturday May 19, the congregation of Bibleway Pentecostal Church has a wonderful evening plan for families, friends and supporters.

Taste of The Nation will be a dinner with a twist and promises nothing but fun, entertainment and food at the church hall, 2390 Coursol Street in St. Henri. Organizers say there are lots and lots of prizes to be won. Call 514 932 8225