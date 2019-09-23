Contact Staff

About 23 years ago, Merlyn Haltman crossed over from the world of fashion into the hair industry; her aim was to open a hair and beauty salon.

Things didn’t go exactly as planned but her driving desire “to see women looking good and taking care of themselves, no matter their budget,” lingered.

Eventually she decided to walk a parallel path bringing Chez Xandra, a hair and beauty supply store to West Islanders. The store, situated at 4905 St. Charles opened it doors on Thursday August 22, offering women a choice of high-quality extensions, weaves, braids, treatments, and everything for their hair and beauty needs.

“My goal in opening this store was to consult and guide women, men, kids or families in making decisions when buying hair/beauty products with the experience I’ve accumulated over the years,” says Merlyn who worked for a while at Arcane d’Islande and Salon Anne Marie.

So she is inviting west islanders and everyone in the vicinity to come and check out her little oasis of beauty.

Info. 514 626 6323