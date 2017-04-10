MONTREAL CARIBBEAN FASHION WEEK: April 19-22

Montreal has always been home to high fashion from around the world so on the weekend of April 19-22, designers and models will come calling with the very best of Caribbean styles.

The event is the 2nd edition of Montreal Caribbean Fashion Week (MCFW), and more than 30 designers from across the Caribbean, Montreal and Toronto together with dozens of models, local and international will be on hand to showcase the flamboyance and flair of a region known for its sunshine and panache.

The designers coming to town represent the biggest names in the industry across the Caribbean and North America including Ava Paris working out of Haiti and Paris, Jamaica’s Renee Stewart and Trinidad and Tobago’s Ataliah Samuel.

Their styles and designs will be flaunted by big name models including Wendy Issac of St. Kitts-Nevis and Tiffany Allan and Garcia Walker, two high profile professionals out of Grenada together with male models Kerry Louis of U.S. Virgin Islands, and Montreal’s Lemar Martin – Mr. Quebec 2017, Romy and Narcisse.

Another highlight of the event will be the appearance of the Montreal Ebony Models, a lineup of emerging fashionistas who are following in the footsteps of others who’ve been part of this institution for decades.

The show will run for four days coordinated by Trinidad and Tobago’s fashion maven Richard Young, Montreal’s Dale King taking care of the choreography and movements.

Gemma Raeburn-Baynes who is producer and president of the event puts it all perspective: “Montreal Caribbean Fashion Week is set up to be the prime fashion event to meet today’s Caribbean local and international fashion designers, fashion models, business experts, sponsors and partners, while enjoying the food, music and culture of the Caribbean.” April 19 – Opening Red Carpet Launch – Club Atwater – 3505 Avenue Atwater – $35

April 20 – 4-hour Beauty & Fashion Workshop – Galerie 203 – 227 Notre Dame West – $50 – Students – After Party follows

April 21 – Fashion Show – Museum Grévin – 5th Floor Eaton Centre, downtown, Montreal. Wine and tour of Museum included

April 22 – VIP Fashion Night Out – Museum Grévin – 5th Floor Eaton Centre . Food, Gifts, Haute Couture Fashion Show included

Tickets available. www.playmasmontreal.com (514) 620-6612.