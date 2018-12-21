

Merry Christmas Everyone!

For to us a child is born, to us a Son is given, and the government will be on his shoulders. And He will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. [Isaiah 9:6]

May God’s peace and blessings be with you this holiday season!

As you prepare for the Christmas holiday, take time to stop, take a deep breath; reflect and R.E.L.A.X.

Remember what Christmas is all about…

Celebrating the birth of our Savior and all that He has done for you and just being grateful for your many blessings that you may sometimes take for granted.

Be thankful in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you who belong to Christ Jesus. [1Thessalonians 5:18]

And we are to…

Give thanks to the Lord, for He is good; His love endures forever. [Psalm 107:1]

This time of year is always a little challenging for me, because my mom became ill in December. It is getting a little easier, but it’s still a hard month for me; but I also know that it’s a difficult time for many others as well.

For those who are struggling during this season, you are not alone.

Be encouraged.

It may not feel like it, but God is with you.

He will never leave you nor forsake you. [Deuteronomy 31:8]

Don’t just focus on how stressed you’re feeling, but reflect on how blessed you are.

Remember the reason for the season!

Receive His grace during this time; rest in His peace and His awesome presence.

Decide that you will be a blessing to others. Give the gift of a phone call or text message. Give the gift of your time. Give the gift of encouragement. There are people all around you that are struggling this holiday season.

Remember, it’s not about getting stuff.

Take the time to express your love and appreciation for those around you.

Celebrate this year in peace, forgiveness, joy, love and gratitude!

Merry Christmas!

And thank you all for your support and encouraging e-mails this past year. I appreciate all of you!

Remember to hold on to all of those magical moments that this time of year brings.

And I encourage you to enjoy the season.

Blessings, Bev… xoxo

Beverley is a Registered Nurse, Licensed Professional Counselor, Board Certified Life and Grief Coach and the founder of Mourningtalk.