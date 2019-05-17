Mireille Philosca headlines an exciting line-up for Caribbean Night Extravaganza

May is the month for the celebration of education and entertainment, especially for the management, staff and students at the Cote-des-Neiges Daycare Centre.

This year marks the 46th anniversary of what started as a little educational project for Black and Caribbean people that has become a foundational institution in the city.

Throughout its glorious history, the Centre has been under the guidance and management of Mr. Oswald Allen, who together with a staff of 15 educators and support workers, provide care and service to about 45 children between the ages of 18 months and five years, every year.

The Centre is housed on the ground floor of Coronation Elementary School on Van Horne, corner of Victoria and remains a fixture in the uptown neighborhood, vital to parents seeking to access a place in Quebec’s so-called $7-a-day childcare system.

On Saturday, May 22, Montrealers will get together at a Gala Banquet and Ball at Schofield Hall in Town of Mount Royal to celebrate another anniversary.

And as she has been in the past, local sensation Mireille Philosca will be on hand to thrill the audience.

She started singing with her parents in church and moved on to starring with a group called LMDS under the direction of the renowned Quebec producer Guy Clouthier, performing throughout Quebec and France.

Mireille, who was trained in classical music at Vanier College, also performed at Place des Arts and St. Joseph’s Oratory and was the recipient of several awards and commendations.

She devotes a significant amount of time to her work as a youth and community worker at the City of Montreal.

As usual, Mireille will be joined by an exciting line–up of local performers, including Cleopatra Marshall, CC Walker, Pete Douglas and Wes Can Folk Performing Company.

Another highlight of the evening is the extraordinary culinary treat that’s in store for guests from Bestbite Caterers. Tickets and information: 514-733-2397 and 514- 620-5876.