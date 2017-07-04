Brass, Denise Belfon and Lavaman at Andre Laurendeau

Party lovers in search of a night of dancing will converged at CEGEP Andre-Laurendeau in LaSalle to move to the music of T&T’s newest brass band Brass 2 the World, who will be sharing the stage with the super popular Denise Belfon. With Belfon in the house we know there will be a lot of wining taking place. Also appearing is Grenada’s Lavaman with his 2017 smash hit, “Crukus Bag”.

The event is called “We Jamming Still” and will also feature several of the city’s top deejays including DJs 20-20, DJ 610, Mr. Hits and DJ Nicolas. Organizers advise Montrealers to put on their dancing shoes, bring their crew and come out for a real party experience. Howard “Stretch”Carr, will be hosting. Admission is $45. Tickets will be available at Caribbean Curry House, Princessa and Marche Colonnade.

Soca Rama: Voice, Ronnie McIntosh, Eddie Charles at James Lyng

As Montreal celebrates 43 years of Carifiesta, Soca Rama reminds us that we are “Far From Finished” with a special performance by T&T’s two-time Soca Monarch, Voice.

On Carifiesta night, all roads lead to James Lyng Adult Centre, 5440 Notre-Dame St West, for He will be joined by Jamaica’s ultimate Soca star Linky First with his big hit Rock and Come In.

Old school Soca fans are also in for a treat with Ronnie McIntosh hitting the stage with his classic hits such as, “Ent” and “How it Go Look”. Also Eddie Charles, will be back with a repertoire of today’s hits. Look out also for a big appearance by a Soca/Chutney king Omar Maharaj . Performers will be backed by the live band, N2. Tickets are $45.

Destra and Rikki Jai star at Soca Music Festival

On Friday July 7 and Saturday July 8, Montreal Soca Music Festival is back for another two day, jam-packed event inside the Catalogna Soccerplexe, 775 1st Avenue in Lachine.

The two–night event will feature a line up of soca stars from across the Caribbean including Destra and Rikki Jai out of T&T for the big show on Saturday.

With the best DJs from Montreal, Toronto, and New Jersey all under one roof, Day 1 is guaranteed to keep the building rocking all night with music by an all-star DJ line up, including DJ’s Soca Sweetness and Dynamic Crew who will be bringing their talents to the Montreal stage, alongside D Professionals out of New Jersey. Don’t miss the very best of Montreal with music by Energy Squad, Soca Syndicate, Spice Connection Sound International, DJ Mr. Vik, DJ Lust, Digital Movement, Color Squad, DJ Grey Beard, DJ Kush and Kwite Sane.

On Day 2, Montreal welcomes back the Queen of Bacchanal herself, Destra Garcia, with classics like “I Dare You”, and her 2016 mega soca hit “Lucy” also on stage will be Rikki Jai nine-time winner of the Chutney soca Monarch, with hits like “Mor Tor” and crowd favourite “Barman”. Also making a special appearance are soca Kings Loose Cannon and Mr Legs from Grenada’s, Motto from St Lucia and DJ Spurge straight out of Barbados.

Hosts Riddim Bai, Brandon Ohhlalla, Anthony G and Greg C, with special guest DJs Soul Vibes, Purple City and O’Shawn out of Toronto and D Professionals from New Jersey are promising a For tickets and weekend passes, visit www.MontrealSocaFest2017.Eventbrite.com.

Bubble and Whine

On the evening of Saturday July 8th follow the Jamaica Day and Jump Up Celebrations, be sure to reach MCSO for the Bubble and Whine on Newman Blvd featuring three of Montreal’s top deejays; James Bond, Don Smooth, and Selectah Miguel. The event is hosted By Stella and Gordon Boucher Advance Tickets at $15, more at the door. It’s D.E.S Entertainment and High Life Promotions Presents.