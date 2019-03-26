Contact STAFF

It promises to be one of the biggest nights in Gospel in Montreal for the year on Saturday April 13, when the legendary Carlene Davis come to town to share the stage with a line up of our top performers for as fundraising concert to benefit the Chomedey Baptist Church.

The event takes place at Evangel Pentecostal Church 1235 Lambert Closse St,. Montreal and will feature performances by The Shining Light, the Fitz Patrick Sisters, Zina Edwards, Herve Piquant and Guerschon Auguste.

Organizers are inviting music lovers across Montreal to enjoy an evening of beautiful music and fellowship. Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door.

Info: 450-681-4643, 514-617-7117, 514-913-6269