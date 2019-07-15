Congratulation to the new board at the Caribbean Cultural Festivities Association(CCFA) for making the Montreal Carifiesta happen this year with only two months of preparations.

The 44th annual Montreal Carifiesta took place on Saturday July 6 along Rene Lévesque Blvd. from Fort Street to Bleury.

This year there were seven bands on the road and two of which were costume bands. And as it is usually, tens of thousands lined the street to experience and celebrate the music, dance and artistic expressions of the Caribbean.

After the parade, Facebook and Instagram overflowed with posts from masqueraders and onlookers about the Carifiesta. And the responses included those who are not completely pleased with the insufficient number of costume bands as well as the DJs selections of music, oil and paint throwing in people faces on the road.

As this is the first Carifiesta under this new organizing team, they deserve some slack with the hope that they put all the visible errors on their 2020 agenda.

Lately, St. Vincent and The Grenadines carnival (Vincy Mas) has been growing in prestige and getting the same international profile as other Caribbean festivals such as Trinidad carnival, Crop Over or Spice Mas.

The festival, which took place between June 28 and July 9, provided some top-notch soca music that will be front and centre in up-coming carnivals.

Here are some results out of the 2019 Vincy Carnival Soca Competitions.

Power Soca Monarch Results:

Duron ‘Magical’ Rouse – Bloody Hell Crazy Delroy ‘Fireman’ Hooper – Shake It Down Vilroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack – Liver Zavique ‘Caspa G’ Morris – Rum Diaries

Ragga Soca Results :

Hance John – Uptown Party Delroy ‘Fireman ’ Hooper – GPS Chewalee Johnson – Rum Cheaper Than Woman

Road March Results :

Rondy ‘Luta’ McIntosh

Leh go ting

Derron ‘Magikal’ Rouse

Bloody Hell Crazy

Villroy ‘Tuffa’ Jack

Liver

Island Facts : – July 22nd 1962 – An Air France Boeing 707 jet crashes in in Guadeloupe killing 113. – July 29th 1952 – Reggae vocalist and founding member of Black Uhuru Euvin Spencer better known as Don Carlos was born on this day in the Waterhouse district on Kingston.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to Productionsounds@gmail.com or @PRODUCTIONJR

Production Sounds Chart