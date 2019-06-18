Contact Staff

Junior masqueraders will be in their glory on the streets of Cote des Neiges on Saturday, June 29, for Kiddies Carnival, the inaugural event of Carifiesta 2019.

Dozens of young revelers in full regalia, will be part of the parade that starts at Nelson Mandela Park on Victoria Avenue and make its way up Plamondon Avenue to Kent Park. It gets underway at noon until 8pm.

Then on June 8, the Carifiesta parade takes to the streets of downtown of Montreal for the annual spectacle.

Seven bands are lined up so far, to bring the excitement to the throngs of spectators that will line Rene Levesques from Fort Street up to Bluery. They include three costumed bands, Roots Cultural Association, Agrikol and Desire Carnival and four T_ shirts groups, Jab Army, Delinquents, Verité Choc and Kingdom Events.

For info.: ccfa.carifiesta@gmail.com