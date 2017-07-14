Contact Staff

Carifiesta has always been able to provide Montreal with its fair share of color and excitement.

And it was in full glow on Saturday, July 8, as hundreds of masqueraders and revelers took over St. Catherine Street between Fort and Philip Square for another of the annual ritual of show and music.

In the end the parade, with its full compliment of a dozen or so floats, was depleted by the rain, which shut down many generators and forced groups to form on-the-spot partnerships with each other to share music. Roots Cultural Club, Carnival Vibration and Carnival Freaks provided the color and costumes; the sailors with the sweet sounds of the steelband had hundreds chipping while the T-Shirts and dutty-mas bands brought an overload of energy and wildness.

As the saying goes: nothing can stop the carnival.