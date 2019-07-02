For most of us, summer is our favourite season, thats why we gotta make the most of June, July and August and experience the tons of festivals, parties, Carnivals, and more in Canada.

Ottawa Carivibe was the first Canadian Carnival vibes three weeks ago and it was a success.

Now its on to Montreal Carifiesta, which will be celebrating it’s 44thyear on Saturday July 6. You know Montreal Carifiesta is near when you find an abundant array of feathers and jewels at Roots Cultural Association Mas camp located at 4635 Van Horne, Suite 500.

This is where Roots volunteers come together, day and night to prepare costumes for the Kiddies Carnival as well as for the big street parade. This year the CCFA has elected a new board of directors that had only three months to prepare for this year’s event.

As everyone, members, volunteers and community, pull together we are confident that the CCFA is gonna pull off a successful Carifiesta this year.

The parade starts at Rue du Fort at 12:00 sharp and ends at Bleury. There will be seven trucks/Bands on the road this year.

ROOTS CULTURAL ASSOCIATION AGRIKOL (ALONGSIDE AYITI MAKAYA) DESIRE CARNIVAL KINGDOM EVENTS VÉRITÉ CHOC JAB ARMY DELINQUENTS

Organizers are asking Montrealers to be there in full numbers with rags, flags, and whistle and make Montreal Carifiesta great again on July 6. The CCFA will also be staging events in August and throughout the year, including the winter period, in order to raise funds and build towards 2020… the 45th anniversary.

According to Jason Forbes, CCFA Public Relation and City Liason person: “Let this year be a testament of how a community can make things work if we all just show support and believe in one another. Let’s learn from our past and build our future”.

Ps, Dont forget Angela Hunte will be performing her hits : Party Done, Bon Mon Ami, Like So and more Carifiesta Sunday July 7th at the beautiful SCENA.

Be free to send your feedback on any of my articles to

Productionsounds@gmail.com or @PRODUCTIONJR