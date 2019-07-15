On Saturday, July 6, the streets of downtown Montreal turned into a spectacle of revelry and music as the annual Carifiesta wound its way from Fort to Bleury streets under the burning mid-summer sunshine.

The parade, just a shadow of its former self with just handful of bands and a scattering of masqueraders in costumes is said to be on a rebuilding course.

But what it lacked in artistry was over-compensated for by the energy of the revelers and the enthusiasm of the thousands of Montrealers who turned out to enjoy the abundance of Caribbean flavors on display.

Roots Cultural Association again stole the show with their presentation of Legacies.